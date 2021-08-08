Early 2021 Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster Projection

After a couple of weeks of training camp, let's explore who has a chance of making the Detroit Lions 53-man roster.

It’s game week for the Detroit Lions.

No, it’s not quite time to kick off the Dan Campbell era with the first regular season game. However, the Lions will take the field for the first time under Campbell Aug. 13 in the preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

There are plenty of questions roster-wise for the Lions that will not be fully answered by the first preseason game. However, the game itself allows for a look at the depth the team will have.

Many of the questions deal with who will take the field with the first unit for the Lions, as many players are new to the organization.

With that said, here’s how I expect the roster and depth chart to look heading into the first regular season game:

Quarterback

1. Jared Goff

2. Tim Boyle

3. David Blough

Goff has been entrenched as the starter, at least for this season, ever since he was acquired in the blockbuster trade of Matthew Stafford. Goff has impressed Campbell early in camp but has still shown his share of flaws.

Though the flaws are there, the starting position isn’t currently up for competition. Goff will be the guy and likely will have a long leash, at least early in the season. The backup competition, however, is a little more interesting.

Boyle is competing with Blough, a third-year player who started five games as a rookie when Stafford was injured.

The slight edge is given to Boyle based on his arm strength and his athleticism.

Running back

1. D’Andre Swift

2. Jamal Williams

3. Jermar Jefferson

4. Jason Cabinda (Fullback)

It’s time for Swift to show the league what he’s made of. After playing a limited amount as a rookie, Swift will likely take a significant step toward being the feature back in 2021. Based on what’s been said, there’s a lot of optimism about the kind of jump in production Swift can have this season.

Behind Swift is Williams, who is in his first season as a Lion after playing the first four years of his career with the Green Bay Packers. I have Williams as the backup but believe he will have a significant role both in the passing game and on third downs.

Swift is still young, so expect him to have a lighter load than most feature backs. Having Williams, and potentially Jefferson, to lighten the load will do wonders. Jefferson projects as a likely special teamer early but could get some carries as the season goes on.

Wide receiver

1. Tyrell Williams

2. Breshad Perriman

3. Amon-Ra St. Brown (Slot)

4. Kalif Raymond

5. Chad Hansen

6. Quintez Cephus

7. Geronimo Allison

Williams and Perriman are free agent signings who could be exciting additions if everything works out. Both have had up and down careers, but there is optimism for each to be solid contributors on the outside.

Perriman is a former first-round pick who has yet to find a solid fit in the league, while Williams has battled injuries after entering the league as a free agent.

Both are familiar with the coaching staff, with Williams working with offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn in San Diego and Perriman spending time with wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle-El in Tampa Bay.

In the slot, St. Brown has been impressive in camp by all reports. I expect St. Brown to get first team reps and contribute.

Tight end

1. T.J. Hockenson

2. Darren Fells

3. Alize Mack

Hockenson broke out in 2020 and could be in for an even bigger year in 2021. Goff will likely rely on Hockenson in tough situations, which is important given Hockenson’s ability to separate from both linebackers and safeties.

Fells is a fine backup who will be good in two-tight end sets. He’s shown an ability throughout his career to both catch and block, something that will help the rushing attack.

Offensive tackle

1. Penei Sewell

2. Taylor Decker

3. Tyrell Crosby

4. Matt Nelson

Sewell and Decker have the potential to form one of the best tackle duos in the league someday down the line. However, Sewell is still just a rookie and should have tempered expectations in 2021.

Expect Sewell to take his lumps early, but by year’s end he should be one of the better young linemen in the league. If not, Crosby can prove his worth by playing in Sewell’s place.

With Crosby out recently due to a grade one hamstring injury, Matt Nelson has taken reps in his place. Nelson is an Iowa product who could end up being a productive backup.

Offensive guard

1. Halapoulivaati Vaitai

2. Jonah Jackson

3. Logan Stenberg

Jackson emerged last season as one of the best rookie linemen in the league. He started all 16 games and showed both strength and stability. I expect another big step forward for him.

Vaitai struggled with injury last year. However, the Lions are still excited about his versatility and the potential he could bring on the offensive line. Behind him, there’s rookie Kraemer and second-year player Stenberg.

Campbell called the first week of camp a big one for Stenberg, who is looking to show development after contributing little as a rookie. I only have the Lions keeping three guards because of Crosby’s versatility, which allows him to play both the guard and tackle positions.

Center

1. Frank Ragnow

2. Evan Brown

Ragnow showed he can be a perennial All-Pro with his performance last season. He was relentless in the run game, driving defenders to create run lanes. Expect more of the same strength and toughness.

Behind him is Brown, who was recently activated and played in seven games last year in backup duty. Heading into the third year of his career, Brown has played in just 11 games total.

Defensive line

1. Trey Flowers

2. Romeo Okwara

3. Michael Brockers

4. John Penisini

5. Nick Williams

6. Da’Shawn Hand

7. Alim McNeill

8. Levi Onwuzurike

The Lions will employ a three-man front in 2021 under new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. Brockers is a big addition at the end position, as he brings an established veteran experience and proven contribution. Hand has been promising as a backup.

At nose, expect Penisini to get first looks. However, McNeill has been good in camp per reports and should see significant playing time. If Penisini struggles with injury or production, McNeill will get a shot.

Williams was recently placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, opening the door for Onwuzurike to potentially take over. I have Williams starting now if he’s able to go week one. If he’s not, expect Onwuzurike to crack the starting lineup.

Linebacker

1. Jamie Collins

2. Alex Anzalone

3. Julian Okwara

4. Jalen Reeves-Maybin

5. Derrick Barnes

6. Charles Harris

In the middle, Anzalone will be a welcome addition after the struggles at the position last year.

If Barnes can get healthy before the start of the regular season, he could make a serious case to get first team reps. The Lions like his potential, and it will be exciting if he’s able to show it in 2021.

Cornerback

1. Jeff Okudah

2. Amani Oruwariye

3. Mike Ford

4. Ifeatu Melifonwu

5. Quinton Dunbar

6. Corn Elder

Okudah has impressed Campbell with his work ethic and desire to improve, as has Oruwariye.

Both are still young in terms of NFL years, so don’t be surprised if there are more hiccups in the secondary.

I’m giving the edge to Ford at nickel because of what he’s shown. Elder has played just one full season and at just 5-foot-10 he’s undersized. I think both will see playing time, but Ford is my pick to be the guy on passing situations.

Safety

1. Tracy Walker

2. Will Harris

3. C.J. Moore

4. Dean Marlowe

Walker is moving back to his natural free safety position after spending time last year at strong. The change should be a welcome one, as he will likely see more success playing the spot, he played during his Pro Bowl season in 2019.

Harris is the favorite at strong safety; however, Marlowe was brought in as competition. It will be an interesting battle to follow, but I give the edge to Harris due to his time spent in the organization.

Moore has been predominantly a special teams player in his young career, but expect him to see have an increased role in 2021.

Specialists

Kicker: Randy Bullock

Punter: Jack Fox

Long snapper: Don Muhlbach

Bullock replaces Matt Prater, who was outstanding and clutch for the majority of is tenure in Detroit.

Fox was an All-Pro as an undrafted rookie and took the league by storm with his booming punts. Expect another good year from him, as he continues to rise through the ranks of the league’s best.