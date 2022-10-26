8 Lions Miss Practice Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions returned to their practice facility to begin their preparations for the Miami Dolphins.

Amon-Ra St. Brown was spotted working out, but was donning a red no-contact jersey.

The team is still confident and expects at this point that the talented wideout will be able to clear concussion protocol to play against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field.

Those not spotted at practice include T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds, Matt Nelson, Charles Harris, DeShon Elliott, Chase Lucas and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

Guard Jonah Jackson was spotted at practice, but was not participating in individual drills during the open portion of practice that was observed by the media.

Head coach Dan Campbell is hoping the carryover from last week's practice will allow his team to continue to develop and play better against their opponents.

"We got to build it in this week and we're got to have another good week of practice," Campbell said. "They're again, they practiced well last week and get better at what we're doing. And then inside of that, the game plan for these guys has got to be spot on.

"I mean, this these guys (Miami Dolphins) present quite a challenge. You know, they got a couple of guys on the perimeter that can go."

