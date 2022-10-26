Skip to main content

8 Lions Miss Practice Wednesday

Lions were without two key offensive weapons at Wednesday's practice.

On Wednesday, the Detroit Lions returned to their practice facility to begin their preparations for the Miami Dolphins. 

Amon-Ra St. Brown was spotted working out, but was donning a red no-contact jersey. 

The team is still confident and expects at this point that the talented wideout will be able to clear concussion protocol to play against the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field. 

Those not spotted at practice include T.J. Hockenson, Josh Reynolds, Matt Nelson, Charles Harris, DeShon Elliott, Chase Lucas and Ifeatu Melifonwu. 

Guard Jonah Jackson was spotted at practice, but was not participating in individual drills during the open portion of practice that was observed by the media. 

Head coach Dan Campbell is hoping the carryover from last week's practice will allow his team to continue to develop and play better against their opponents.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

hamp5

Sheila Hamp Preaches Patience, Does Not Want Lions Fans to Panic

Owner Sheila Ford Hamp speaks with reporters on the state of the Detroit Lions.

campbell5

Lions Had 'Technical Malfunction' against Cowboys

Dan Campbell elaborated on the headset mishap that occurred against Cowboys.

swift5

Ranking Lions Top Trade Assets

These are players the Detroit Lions could trade to gain additional draft picks in the future.

"We got to build it in this week and we're got to have another good week of practice," Campbell said. "They're again, they practiced well last week and get better at what we're doing. And then inside of that, the game plan for these guys has got to be spot on.

"I mean, this these guys (Miami Dolphins) present quite a challenge. You know, they got a couple of guys on the perimeter that can go."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

hamp5
News

Sheila Hamp Preaches Patience, Does Not Want Lions Fans to Panic

By Christian Booher
campbell5
News

Lions Had 'Technical Malfunction' against Cowboys

By John Maakaron
swift5
News

Ranking Lions Top Trade Assets

By John Maakaron
USATSI_19289462_168388382_lowres
News

Why Lions Need to Worry about Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle

By Vito Chirco
moore5
News

Lions Sign Safety, Announce Two Practice Squad Moves

By John Maakaron
campbell5
Podcasts

Doubt Growing About Dan Campbell Coaching Lions

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Rookie Report Card: Hutchinson, Paschal Make Presence Felt

By Vito Chirco
jones5
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Trading for QB Mac Jones

By Christian Booher