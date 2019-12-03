Evaluating the Lions Drafting a QB in First Round

With a month remaining in the 2019 season and nothing tangible to play for, it is definitely time to explore what the future has in store for the Detroit Lions.

According to tankathon.com, the Lions currently possess the No. 6 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

At 3-8-1, the Lions' record at the end of the season should place them in a prime spot in next year's draft.

Heading into a divisional matchup against the Vikings, Detroit is down to its third-string quarterback in undrafted rookie David Blough.

Matthew Stafford has been out of action for the last four weeks after he injured his back in Week 9 against Oakland.

With a draft selection in the top 10, Detroit will be presented with a myriad of options to try and improve upon a subpar season.

Could the Lions actually consider drafting the heir apparent to Stafford in 2020?

Let's evaluate.

Pros

Stafford is not getting any younger.

He will turn 32 in February, and will be coming off of two consecutive injury-plagued seasons.

Is it time to seriously consider the long-term future of the single most important position on the football field?

In any discussion of the quarterback position, one must always bring up that Stafford and the organization have not won a single playoff game in their 11 years together.

The 2020 QB draft class will feature a handful of very talented quarterbacks that could be selected and groomed to take over the position when Stafford retires or moves on to another organization.

Another factor that must be weighed is that the Lions have not had a true backup quarterback over the years that's been able to push Stafford or fill in and win games when injuries have reared their ugly head.

Cons

The Lions are desperately in need of a true pass rusher.

The 2019 defense has failed to consistently pressure the quarterback, and the Lions have paid the price for it.

Many will argue that it falls on the scouting department to find a quality quarterback but in much later rounds of the draft.

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was selected in the sixth round of the 2000 draft.

And since, he's emerged as arguably the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

It's readily apparent that Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia are on the hot seat.

They can ill-afford another first-round project that does not immediately pay dividends on Sundays.

Coming off of back-to-back losing seasons, Patricia and Co. must make the playoffs in 2020, if they indeed return for a third season together.

A player selected as high as No. 6 overall in the first round must be a no-brainer and must make more of an impact than its selection at No. 8 overall in this year's draft, tight end T.J. Hockenson.

