Salary Cap Numbers of 51 Detroit Lions
In free agency, the Detroit Lions have mostly offered short-term contracts with plenty of incentives.
Following the early portion of free agency, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office have approximately $18,246,316 remaining in cap space, according to overthecap.com.
Only the top 51 contracts count against a team's salary cap number, but heading into the 2022 NFL draft, Detroit currently has among the most rostered players of any NFL team, as they currently have 79 players on the roster.
Recall, the team possesses nine total draft picks, including three of the first 34 in the early rounds of the draft.
Recommended Lions Articles
What They're Saying: Lions Are Team That's Been Connected to Malik Willis
Here is what the national media is saying about Liberty quarterback Malik Willis.
3 Free Agents Lions Could Still Add on Defense
Detroit Lions may still add additional players in free agency.
Is George Pickens Lions' Receiver of Future?
Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Georgia wide receiver George Pickens in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Here is a look at the salary cap number of the players on the Lions' roster who count the most against the salary cap.
- Jared Goff -- $31,150,000
- Taylor Decker -- $18,900,00
- Romeo Okawra -- $14,500,000
- Jeff Okudah -- $9,144,143
- Michael Brockers -- $8,975,000
- Halapoulivaati Vaitai -- $8,733,750
- Frank Ragnow -- $7,551,529
- T.J. Hockenson -- $6,506,754
- Penei Sewell -- $5,477,061
- Jamaal Williams -- $4,625,000
- DJ Chark -- $4,023,333
- Tracy Walker -- $3,356,666
- Charles Harris -- $3,023,333
- Will Harris -- $2,778,061
- Amani Oruwariye -- $2,620,834
- D'Andre Swift -- $2,328,796
- Mike Hughes -- $2,250,000
- Alex Anzalone -- $2,161,765
- Evan Brown -- $2,013,235
- Josh Reynolds -- $2,000,000
- Tim Boyle -- $2,000,000
- Chris Board -- $1,994,118
- Kalif Raymond -- $1,975,000
- Levi Onwuzurike -- $1,852,021
- C.J. Moore -- $1,750,000
- Jason Cabinda -- $1,535,000
- Josh Woods -- $1,526,471
- Julian Okwara -- $1,344,911
- Jonah Jackson -- $1,308,211
- Alim McNeill -- $1,165,723
- David Blough -- $1,150,000
- Austin Bryant -- $1,148,158
- Ifeatu Melifonwu -- $1,087,693
- Logan Stenberg -- $1,080,411
- Jarrad Davis -- $1,047,500
- Amon-Ra St. Brown -- $1,021,315
- Derrick Barnes -- $1,020,302
- Quintez Cephus -- $971,073
- Craig Reynolds -- $965,000
- Austin Seibert -- $965,000
- Shaun Dion Hamilton -- $965,000
- Garrett Griffin -- $965,000
- Bruce Hector -- $965,000
- John Penisini -- $937,794
- Jason Cornell -- $916,133
- Eric Banks -- $905,000
- Bobby Price -- $895,000
- Curtis Bolton -- $895,000
- Jack Fox -- $895,000
- Jesse Lemonier -- $895,000
- Rashod Berry -- $895,000