Salary Cap Numbers of 51 Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions have approximately $18 million of team cap space remaining.

In free agency, the Detroit Lions have mostly offered short-term contracts with plenty of incentives.

Following the early portion of free agency, general manager Brad Holmes and the front office have approximately $18,246,316 remaining in cap space, according to overthecap.com.

Only the top 51 contracts count against a team's salary cap number, but heading into the 2022 NFL draft, Detroit currently has among the most rostered players of any NFL team, as they currently have 79 players on the roster.

Recall, the team possesses nine total draft picks, including three of the first 34 in the early rounds of the draft.

Here is a look at the salary cap number of the players on the Lions' roster who count the most against the salary cap.