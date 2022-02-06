5 Candidates to Replace Josh Gattis as Michigan Offensive Coordinator

Read more on the five top candidates to replace Josh Gattis as Michigan offensive coordinator.

Michigan football will have to replace yet another key assistant moving forward, as offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has left the program to take the same role at the University of Miami (Fla.).

Gattis was Michigan’s offensive coordinator for three seasons, beginning in the 2019 campaign. He came to the program touting a "speed in space" philosophy, one that he spent two seasons working on before the team finally hit its stride in 2021.

Under Gattis, the Wolverines had a record year offensively. Running back Hassan Haskins set the program record for rushing touchdowns, scoring 20 times on the ground. Gattis was so successful that he won the Broyles Award, an honor given to the nation’s best assistant coach, for his performance.

The team is now in the market for new offensive and defensive coordinators. The Wolverines lost former defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald to the Baltimore Ravens on Jan. 27.

With Gattis now gone, here are five candidates to replace him for the Wolverines.

Matt Weiss

Current position: Quarterbacks coach, Michigan

Last season was Weiss’ first with the Wolverines, serving as the coach to a talented quarterbacks room. With that position comes a firm understanding of the offense, and hiring him could create a smooth transition.

Formerly an assistant in various roles with the Baltimore Ravens, Weiss also has a firm understanding of the pro-style offense that Harbaugh likes to run. With this familiarity, it could be an easy switch that allows the Wolverines to stay fluent on offense.

Sherrone Moore

Current position: Co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach, Michigan

Moore is heading into his fifth season as a member of Michigan’s coaching staff. He shared the offensive coordinator duties with Gattis, working primarily with the offensive line. In doing so, he helped to mold the running attack that set Haskins up for his record success.

He’s also considered one of the top recruiters on Michigan’s staff. Players and coaches speak highly of him, and a promotion could mean little change from an offensive standpoint. Moore has been on an upward trajectory since coming to the Wolverines, and this would be another positive step for the young coach.

Tom Herman

Current position: Offensive analyst, Chicago Bears

Sometimes taking a step back can wind up becoming a step forward. For Herman, that step back was to take on an analyst role with the Bears after being let go by Texas. In four seasons as head coach with the Longhorns, he couldn’t quite master what it took to win in the Big 12.

Despite the struggles in Austin, Herman has had success as a coach, particularly on the offensive side. He won the Broyles Award in 2014 during Ohio State’s national championship season, leading the Buckeye offense to spectacular performances despite having two backup signal-callers.

His experience and credentials speak for themselves. Michigan went with a young mind in Gattis the last time the program had a vacancy at the position, but may choose to go with more experience this time around, given the program is in a "win now" situation with its plethora of talent.

Mike Hart

Current position: Running backs coach, Michigan

Hart is yet another internal candidate who could replace Gattis. In his first year with the program, he helped mentor Haskins into eventually breaking a record that Hart originally set. Now, Hart could have a bigger task in his second year.

There were rumors circulating the internet about Hart potentially taking over as head coach if Jim Harbaugh had decided to leave for the NFL. He was the associate head coach at Indiana, where he logged quality experience. Hart could be considered an under-the-radar candidate, despite lacking play-calling experience.

Bill O’Brien

Current position: Offensive coordinator, Alabama

Reports have surfaced that O’Brien may be heading back to the NFL to become New England’s offensive coordinator. But, if that reunion doesn’t occur, Ann Arbor could be a nice landing spot.

It may be considered a lateral move, or even a downward move, given Alabama’s status. However, getting a chance to coach all of Michigan’s young talent may be appetizing. Like Herman, O’Brien is a quality offensive mind who couldn’t make it work as a head coach.

Getting a chance to mold the Wolverines’ many pieces on offense may be exciting enough for O’Brien to take the leap.