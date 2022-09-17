5 Questions with Jeremy Brener of Commander Country

Jeremy Brener covers the Washington Commanders for Commander Country. He answered five questions heading into the Commanders-Lions matchup at Ford Field Sunday.

1.) What contributed to the Commanders' win in Week 1?

Jeremy Brener: All three top receivers came through. Curtis Samuel had by far his best game with Washington, exceeding his reception, yards and touchdown totals from last season. Terry McLaurin scored a 49-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter, and rookie Jahan Dotson found the end zone twice, including a game-winner. Washington's wideouts are some of the most underrated in the game, and it's a huge upgrade compared to what Wentz had to work with as the quarterback of the Colts.

2.) How do you see Carson Wentz attacking Detroit's defense?

Brener: The same way he did against Jacksonville. Wentz will spread the wealth and try multiple ways to beat Detroit's defense. There are some drives where he'll nickel and dime his way down the field, but then, there will be a deep ball or two when you least expect it.

Brad Mills, USA TODAY Sports

3.) What are the team's strengths and weaknesses?

Brener: The wide receivers, as mentioned above, are likely the team's biggest strength right now. As for the weakness, I'd say at this point, it's at linebacker. Cole Holcomb has been leading the charge at the position, and he performed well. But, he's been dealing with injuries this week, and if he had to sit, there isn't a lot of strong depth behind him.

4.) Which matchups are key to pay attention to this week?

Brener: I think the biggest matchup has to be D'Andre Swift against the Washington defensive line. Swift is the heartbeat of the Lions' offense, and Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne are on the other side of the trenches looking to stop him. I'd say whoever wins that matchup wins the game.

5.) How do you see the game playing out?

Brener: Based on how much the offenses scored last week, I'd have to think we're in store for a shootout. A lot of that hinges on Swift's health and if Wentz can take care of the football. But, if both work out in each team's favor, I like the Commanders in a 31-28 victory.