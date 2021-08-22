5 Takeaways: Lions Look Like Worst Team in NFL

Detroit Lions struggle in the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It was a largely lousy effort for the Detroit Lions Saturday night -- so much so that Lions head coach Dan Campbell called his team’s first-half performance “uncompetitive.”

Early on, the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense marched up and down the field, while their defense pushed and shoved the Lions into the dirt.

Thanks to a valiant effort from the Lions’ reserves, Detroit rallied but ultimately fell short. Though it’s likely this will be a “burn the film” kind of game for Campbell & Co., there is still plenty to digest.

Here are five takeaways from the Lions’ loss to the Steelers.

Pass defense struggles

The Lions' defense struggled in pass coverage Saturday. Among the culprits was 2020 first-rounder Jeff Okudah, who was beaten on a long pass on the Steelers’ second drive.

Steelers signal-caller Ben Roethlisberger hit tight end Pat Freiermuth for two touchdowns in the first quarter, as Detroit linebackers Jalen Reeves-Maybin and Jahlani Tavai were unable to catch up in coverage.

Roethlisberger torched the Detroit defense for 137 yards and a pair of scores on just eight completions.

Tavai specifically stuggled.

On several occasions, the former Hawaii Rainbow Warrior found himself chasing a play, as opposed to making it. While Reeves-Maybin was able to make plays in the run game, his counterpart struggled to keep up.

Tackling was an issue for the Lions. On one specific instance, Steelers running back Najee Harris evaded both Tavai and defensive end Austin Bryant, after catching a pass out of the backfield for a large gain. Neither defender put themselves in a position to make a play, allowing the former Alabama star to run for 46 yards.

The linebacking corps struggled to get to their drop zones in time to counter the Steelers’ mid-range passing game.

Even after Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin put his starters on ice for the remainder of the game, the team’s passing attack continued to dominate an overwhelmed Lions defense.

Run defense serves as bright spot

A bright spot was defensive back AJ Parker. The undrafted free agent is fighting for not only a roster spot, but also a starting spot at slot corner. In his time Saturday, Parker showed he is capable of being on the field. He finished the game with a pass breakup and seven tackles, two of which were for loss.

Levi Onwuzurike, a 2021 second-round pick, made his preseason debut at defensive tackle. He was credited with a sack in the second quarter, after spinning out of a double team and getting his hands on Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Another rookie linebacker in Derrick Barnes showed upside in his action. The Purdue product showed promise early in the second half, including on an early drive in which he made a tackle and put pressure on Rudolph on multiple occasions.

Barnes was relentless, showing his physicality and skillset in the second half Saturday. He got to Pittsburgh quarterback Dwayne Haskins and made a sack in the fourth quarter, an example of what he can do.

The Lions' run defense was solid Saturday night, limiting the damage of the potent Steelers backfield. Harris was slowed down in the run game, as were the rest of the Pittsburgh running options. Overall, the Steelers finished the first half with just 36 yards on the ground.

A combination of rookies Onwuzurike and third-rounder Alim McNeill is something fans should be excited about, as both looked good. However, the pass defense must improve, if the Lions are going to be competitive in 2021.

Blough takes lead in backup battle

With starting quarterback Jared Goff likely on the shelf for the rest of the preseason, a light was shined on Tim Boyle in the Lions’ penultimate preseason game. Unfortunately, the former Green Bay Packer did not live up to the hype.

Goff’s replacement as Saturday’s starter finished his stint 7-of-15 passing for 44 yards. Detroit simply could not get anything going, mustering four first downs in the first half. All six drives with Boyle, with the exception of a one-play kneel down to end the opening half, ended with Jack Fox punting the ball away.

In an open backup quarterback competition, the former Eastern Kentucky quarterback didn’t do anything to warrant an opinion that he’s separated himself from presumed third stringer David Blough.

Blough, meanwhile, entered in the third quarter and immediately moved the offense. After being stagnant for so long, the Lions offense was ignited with the former Purdue Boilermaker at the helm.

Ultimately, the third-year quarterback led three consecutive touchdown drives. He finished the night 12-for-17 for 143 yards and a score.

With his performance Saturday, Blough has likely tipped the scales of the backup competition in his favor.

Igwebuike, Reynolds lead run game

With presumed starter D’Andre Swift out for the preseason, the responsibility to lead the run game for Detroit fell on the shoulders of 2021 seventh-round pick Jermar Jefferson. The Oregon State product was decent, running for 22 yards on three carries in the first half.

Jefferson’s first carry was his longest, running for 10 yards on his inaugural touch of the game. Outside of him, however, the Lions struggled to get things going on the ground. Not having Swift certainly hurts, but Detroit needed much more than what it got in the run game Saturday night.

It was a rough night for the offensive line as well, as the Steeler defensive line beat the unit in countless situations. While the unit was without starters Frank Ragnow and Taylor Decker, it was an unspectacular outing for a group being heralded as one of the better young O-line corps in the league.

When Blough entered, Detroit was able to get in a rhythm running the ball. The efforts of Godwin Igwebuike and Craig Reynolds, who continues to impress since signing with the Lions a day before the preseason opener, brought life to a limited rushing attack.

Both Reynolds and Igwebuike scored rushing touchdowns.

Undisciplined play

Detroit did itself no favors with its discipline Saturday. Time and time again, the Lions committed poorly-timed penalties that set them back even further.

For a team that struggles to move the ball, that simply cannot happen. Against the Steelers, Detroit fought itself with penalties far too often.

It was a tale of two worlds -- Detroit put itself in bad situation after bad situation, with penalties and mishaps, while the Steelers played disciplined football and marched down the field.

For a team that may not be as talented as many of its opponents, Detroit must exhibit more discipline.