All Lions: Ex-GM Shares Surprising Opinion Regarding Lions Pick at No. 2

Here is a look at Detroit Lions news from around the web on Tuesday, April 19.

By the time the 2022 NFL Draft takes place next week, the exhaustive list of candidates the Detroit Lions could select will have been examined thoroughly. 

While many believe Detroit general manager Brad Holmes should select a talented defensive linemen, one former league general manager suggested Detroit should consider drafting a cornerback or offensive lineman with the No. 2 pick. 

If Aidan Hutchinson is off the board, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers general manager Mark Dominik said LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. or North Carolina State offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu should be considered. 

"I think those are the two guys that I’d bet you that are on their mock if Aidan’s not there," Dominik said, via the Detroit Free Press.

Among the other popular candidates Detroit could select is cornerback Ahmad Gardner, although the current SiriusXM NFL host believes Stingley has a higher ceiling.

Dominik commented, "You’re holding your breath in terms of injury, his arc, but that’s where you have your orthopedic doctors really play a huge role for organizations and sit there and say, 'Is there anything you see here?'"

"I like Gardner a lot. I like Stingley better," Dominik said. "So, the best way to say this, Ahmad has probably got a better floor." 

Dominik added further, "Stingley has a better ceiling, so that’s the risk-reward that you have to decide what you want to take."

stingley5

Here is a look at other Lions news from around the internet: 

  • USA Today's LionsWire reports on the Lions hosting Georgia linebacker Quay Walker.
  • Peter Schrager of NFL Network released his second 2022 NFL mock draft. The Lions go with EDGE rusher Aidan Hutchinson and quarterback Matt Corral in round one.
  • The Lions team website released photos of the first day of offseason workouts.
  • The Athletic makes its arguments for why the Lions could consider drafting safety Kyle Hamilton in this year's draft. 

