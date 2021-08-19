4 Lions Players Who Have Raised Their Stock during Training Camp

These four players have stood out during Detroit Lions training camp.

One preseason game down and two more to go for the Detroit Lions, before they kick off their 2021 regular season schedule.

Next up for Detroit is a preseason contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers Saturday night at 7:30 p.m. (at Heinz Field).

Before we take a deeper look at that matchup, though, let's take a look at the four Lions players who have raised their stock thus far during training camp.

DL Kevin Strong

New Lions head man Dan Campbell wants his players to go out and win jobs during training camp.

Strong has certainly taken heed to that message so far. Just take a look at his performance in Detroit's preseason opener against the Buffalo Bills.

He was an active presence on the defensive line all night long, wreaking havoc in the Bills' backfield.

He finished the exhibition contest with seven total tackles, including five solo tackles and a tackle for loss.

The 25-year-old has definitely made an early case for why he belongs on the Lions' season-opening roster.

TE Darren Fells

As training camp has progressed, it looks more and more like Fells will be a safety net for new Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff.

Against the Bills, Goff made a nice throw on a second-down play early on in the first quarter that went to Fells. Goff threaded the needle, and Fells made the reception.

It could be the start of a nice connection between the two, and ultimately, it has helped Fells raise his stock in training camp.

WR Kalif Raymond

Raymond has established a reputation for being a hard-worker in practice. Earlier in training camp, he was spotted by multiple media members getting some extra work in with the JUGS machine after practice.

He's also received a pretty steady dose of targets from Goff so far in practice, and was on the field for 20 of the team's offensive snaps during Friday's preseason contest with Buffalo. That number was the same as the snap count for Tyrell Williams, who is expected to be the Lions' No. 1 receiver in 2021.

It's a good sign for Raymond's job security, and it's a reason to believe that his stock is on the rise.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

RB Jamaal Williams

Williams, one of Detroit's prized offseason acquisitions, has impressed on and off the field thus far in training camp.

His electric personality has won over the media and fans alike, while his ability to run between the tackles has been solid.

He only had nine carries for 15 yards in abbreviated action against the Bills, with D'Andre Swift sitting.

However, on the flip side, it proved that Williams will be the Lions' bell-cow back, if Swift goes down for any extended period of time.

I like Williams' chances of making an impact in 2021.

