4 Things CB Ifeatu Melifonwu Must Improve Upon in 2022

It was a tough rookie season for Lions cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. It was tough because he was only able to play in six regular season games, due to injury - - and it was even tougher to watch when he did play.

Melifonwu injured his quadriceps in a Week 2 loss to Green Bay, while making his first start in place of the injured Jeff Okudah.

Melifonwu was not activated again until Nov. 29, and when he finally did see action again, he looked lost.

Melifonwu looked rusty.

Melifonwu was only a shell of what he put on film at Syracuse.

At Syracuse, Melifonwu brought a physical edge to the field, which caused him to break up 19 passes before turning pro.

That is not at all what he put on film in Detroit late in the season. He was late reacting in zone, consistently trailing receivers in man, and he allowed the receivers to dictate the routes to him.

Melifonwu additionally looked disinterested in providing any kind of run support, unless he absolutely had to get involved.

To say the 2022 season will be a pivotal one in his career would be an understatement.

At this point, Melifonwu may not even be a lock to make the 53-man roster in the coming season.

Nobody can watch what he put on film in the final three games of the 2021 season (against Atlanta 12/26, against Seattle 1/2 and vs. Green Bay 1/9) and say anything different.

Here are the four things that were identified in those outings that Melifonwu must improve upon in 2022.

1.) React faster in zone coverage

It really showed up in the Green Bay game and some against Seattle, when Melifonwu was noticeably late reacting while in zone coverage. The passes were thrown, and it visibly looked like it took too long for him to process what was happening. Those passes were easily caught and then he made his move towards the receiver.

All he could do was make the tackle after the fact. Melifonwu looked tentative and hesitant in zone. He will need to read, process and anticipate faster going forward.

2.) Do a better job of keeping the game in front of him (not behind him)

When he came up in press man coverage, it was remarkable how easily receivers were able to release against Melifonwu, and he ended up trailing them. This is especially bad, because Melifonwu lacks recovery speed.

Melifonwu consistently tried to use the technique of physically jamming receivers with his hands near the line of scrimmage when they released. However, it did nothing to reroute the receivers. All it did was cause Melifonwu to completely lose control and route leverage.

This was a struggle of fellow Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye in 2020, which he greatly improved upon in 2021.

Oruwariye now does a good job of keeping the play flow in front of him, which is what Melifonwu is going to have to learn how to do.

David Reginek, USA TODAY Sports

3.) Use his hands during routes, so he can play the ball more (and not the receivers)

Outside of trying to jam receivers, Melifonwu did not use his hands to his advantage while in coverage. He was unable to use his hands to feel where the receivers were at. This resulted in Melifonwu not being able to see or play the ball.

Instead, he spent all of his time looking at the receivers and watching them make receptions. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts and Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf put on a clinic against Melifonwu.

Against Green Bay, Melifonwu got ahead of a receiver on a deeper route (and out of phase), due to his inability to use his hands to feel the route development.

4.) Provide better run support

This was the biggest disappointment and is the biggest concern. Adjusting to pro game coverages, while missing a lot of the season with an injury is difficult on rookie corners.

However, contributing more in run support is not difficult. That is a matter of desire.

Melifonwu showed little fight when lightly blocked. He did not even attack the line of scrimmage when Green Bay was down on the goal line.

Against Seattle, he was spotted not getting himself into position at times, as Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny was gashing the defense.

Melifonwu was awful in run support, and his body language was even worse. This needs to improve, unless he wants to get run off the field.