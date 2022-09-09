Frank Ragnow Will Practice, 'Grim'  Outlook Given for Replacement

Just two days separate the Detroit Lions from the 2022 season opener.

Heading into the season-opening matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the Lions are set to perform in front of a sellout, standing room only crowd. Yet, the team won’t be at full strength.

Right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on injured reserve Monday with a lingering back issue, while center Frank Ragnow didn’t practice Thursday after being limited Wednesday.

Head coach Dan Campbell said Ragnow would be active for practice Friday, after which a final decision would be made about his availability.

Campbell wouldn’t reveal his contingency plan for the offensive line if the unit does indeed enter the season down two starters. There are options, however, as Evan Brown proved himself as a capable backup center last season and Logan Stenberg is available at guard.

“I would say yes and no,” Campbell said. “We have an idea of where we want to go with it. But we’re prepared to move quickly, if needed, another way. I guess the best way to say it is we have options.”

Losing Ragnow to start the year would be yet another blow to an offensive line that has been billed as one of the best young units in the league. In 2021, the five presumed starters never played a single snap together.

Ragnow, in particular, missed the season’s final 13 games after suffering a season-ending toe injury in Week 4 against the Chicago Bears. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker missed eight with a finger injury, while Vaitai, Jonah Jackson and Penei Sewell all missed at least one.

“It really is about how you adjust,” Campbell said. “Because that’s the hand you’re dealt, so you better make the most of it. At the end of the day, nobody cares. You know, nobody cares. You lose, you’re gonna be scrutinized, so you’ve got to find a way to win with what you’ve got.”

Though the team is uncertain about its starting center’s availability, they did sign another center, Ross Pierschbacher, to the practice squad.

Backup guard Tommy Kraemer, who was originally slated to replace Vaitai, has missed two days with a back issue of his own.

“As it pertains to Kraemer, it’s looking a little grim for him,” Campbell said ominously.

Stenberg has played in nine career games across two NFL seasons after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Despite limited experience, he impressed his head coach with a strong training camp.