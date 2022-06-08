Two seasons donning Honolulu Blue and two different offensive coordinators.

That's the reality for Detroit Lions starting signal-caller Jared Goff, as he enters year No. 2 with the Lions.

The veteran quarterback entered the 2021 campaign, his first in Detroit, with former Los Angeles Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn as the offensive play-caller.

However, Lynn didn't last long in the role, as Goff and Lynn failed to mesh and the Lions' offense sputtered in a huge way to start the season.

Detroit, in fact, averaged just 16.8 points per game and 321.1 yards a game in Lynn's eight games as offensive coordinator a season ago. To make matters worse, the team went winless in his time leading the offense.

© Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

A change subsequently had to be made, and the Lions did just that during their bye week in Week 9, stripping Lynn of his play-calling duties.

In his place, Detroit head coach Dan Campbell assumed the role of offensive coordinator, and then tight ends coach Ben Johnson became the team's de facto passing game coordinator. It led to an uptick in productivity for the offense.

During Campbell's nine games as the offensive play-caller, the Lions averaged 21.2 points and 323.9 yards a game, while going 3-5-1.

Goff also experienced a surge in production. He threw just eight touchdowns, with six interceptions, with Lynn directing the offense. Meanwhile, he accounted for 11 touchdowns and just two interceptions with Campbell calling the offense.

Fast-forward to today, and Johnson is Detroit's new offensive coordinator.

Johnson, in his first year as an NFL coordinator, is going to allow Goff to have a major say in the type of offense that the Lions run in 2022. And, it's something that the former Los Angeles Rams quarterback appreciates, going into his seventh season in the league.

"I think the most exciting part for me was the influence he was allowing me to have, asking me and (being) really curious on what I thought and what I liked -- genuinely curious, because it's now a part of what we're doing. So, I know it wasn't fake," Goff expressed to reporters Tuesday, following the first day of mandatory minicamp. "It's exciting for me, being in Year 7 now, and feeling like I've earned having that voice a little bit that he's given to me, which has been fun."

The relationship between the starting quarterback and offensive coordinator is always an ultra important one for an NFL offense, and from all accounts, the relationship between Goff and Johnson is off to a solid start.

"I've got a really strong relationship with Jared right now," Johnson told reporters last week. "One of my top priorities, personally, is to help him have the best season of his career."

Detroit, as an organization, would also like to see Goff take a significant step forward in 2022. In a concerted effort to ensure that happens, Lions general manager Brad Holmes added a pair of pass-catchers for Goff this offseason -- veteran wideout DJ Chark, via free agency, and former Alabama standout Jameson Williams, via the draft.

Now, it's all about developing chemistry with the two aforementioned receivers. It'll be harder to do so with Williams, who is still recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered during the Crimson Tide's national title game loss to Georgia.

Holmes & Co. knew he wouldn't be able to play right away when they traded up 20 spots to take him at No. 12 overall in the 2022 draft. But, they deemed it to still be worth it, due to the dynamic skill set he brings to the table, which includes being able to take the top off of a defense.

Goff views it as a part of his job to get Williams up to speed with Detroit's offense.

"(I'm) just doing my best to keep him involved and making sure he's a part of what we're doing. And, I'm not the only one. The coaches are doing that, too, and the trainers and everybody," Goff said. "He's a special talent. … I know they are going to make sure he is as healthy as possible. I want him back as soon as possible, but he is staying engaged and has the script in his hand, seeing his reads, and is doing a good job. He is a great talent, but a great part of our team. I expect him to grow into his role nicely."

Williams was known for being a "speed demon" at Alabama, and Goff is looking forward to adding that kind of weapon to the Lions' offensive attack.

"He's a really good player. He's obviously extremely talented. I think what jumps off the screen, first of all, is his ability to make people miss with the ball in his hands," Goff expressed. "Obviously his speed is second-to-none, so (he'll be) a weapon for us."