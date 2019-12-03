Lion
Maven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Grading T.J. Hockenson's Rookie Year

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Logan Lamorandier

With the announcement of Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson being placed on injured reserve Monday, it's probably fair to say his rookie season will go down as underwhelming. 

That's not to say there still isn't a ton of potential or that it's fair to prematurely label him as a "bust."

Detroit general manager Bob Quinn selected Hockenson No. 8 overall in this past April's NFL Draft, and expectations were sky high. 

Unfortunately, the tight end position historically takes time to develop, and it was always unlikely he would live up to the hype in his first year. 

Tight ends also don't typically go as high as Hockenson did in the draft.

The pick was no doubt a luxury, especially considering that the Lions rarely even featured him in the offense. 

Hockenson was the fourth option in terms of targets. 

Much like another former Lions tight end (Eric Ebron), it's tough to rack up stats when you aren't consistently part of the gameplan.

Many, like myself, would have gone a different route this past April, but that's no longer the debate. 

The discussion is now whether or not Hockenson is on the right trajectory in his career.

It's time to focus on where he stands in comparison to his peers. 

Yes, I know that plenty of the league's best tight ends weren't selected in the first round. 

That doesn't mean Hockenson should be compared to fifth-year pros at the position, though. 

Maybe it's more realistic to compare Hockenson's rookie year with others in their inaugural seasons.

Hockenson's rookie campaign will end with 32 catches, 367 yards and just two touchdowns in 12 games. 

That's not eye-popping, by any means. 

In terms of rookie seasons for tight ends, however, it's actually on par with many of the best players at the position today.

Let's take a look at some other notable tights ends and how they fared during their first year in the NFL.

rookietightends (1)

Hockenson has averaged more yards per game among all 2019 rookies outside of former Iowa teammate and fellow first-round selection Noah Fant. 

Fant -- now with the Denver Broncos -- is averaging one more yard per game. 

With six catches of 20 or more yards, Hockenson currently sits tied at seventh-best among TEs in the category. 

The flashes of greatness are there. Further consistency from "Hock" will be key moving forward, though.

In no way am I trying to justify Hockenson's rookie campaign as a success. 

However, let's not give up on a talented player because he was drafted higher than we maybe would have liked. 

At the very least, he demonstrated plenty of potential in a Lions uniform in 2019. 

Grade for Hockenson's rookie year: C; Hockenson obviously was in a unique case given the draft capital used on him. To expect him to be a Pro Bowler right out of the gates was just setting yourself up for a letdown. It's on the Lions to scheme around a top-10 draft pick. Knowing that the position takes time to develop, I'm not worried. It just hurts to have other players drafted after him have bigger first years. Ultimately, it was an average rookie season for a very talented player at a position that requires patience.

More: 3 Goals for Lions to Accomplish Rest of 2019 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Rachel Marie Profiles Lions Rookie QB David Blough

rachelmariesports
0

Our Rachel Marie profiles Lions rookie passer David Blough

League Sources: Matt Patricia Will Return in 2020

John Maakaron
3 0

Matt Patricia will return next season, per sources

Video: Trey Flowers Says "You Never Expect to Lose"

John Maakaron
0

Trey Flowers discusses with Detroit media how Matt Patricia is dealing with losing this season

3 Goals for Lions to Accomplish Rest of 2019

Vito Chirco
0

Our Vito Chirco opines about three goals the Lions should aim to accomplish the rest of the way this season

3 Changes Matt Patricia Must Make

Vito Chirco
2 0

Here are three changes Matt Patricia must make as Detroit head man heading into 2020

Bob Quinn Will Regret Not Drafting Ed Oliver

John Maakaron
1 0

Lions missed out on emerging defensive tackle Ed Oliver

Get to Know QB Kyle Sloter

John Maakaron
0

Lions sign quarterback Kyle Sloter from Arizona Cardinal's practice squad

Former Detroit Reporter Says Lions Have Poor Football IQ

John Maakaron
3 0

Tom Leydon says Lions have poor football IQ

GAMEDAY Open Thread/Live Blog: Lions Take on Bears in Week 13 Matchup

John Maakaron
2 0

Log on and join the in-game discussion, as we LIVE blog the Bears-Lions Week 13 contest

Lions Missed Out on WWE Custom Belt by Losing to Bears

John Maakaron
0

Braun Strowman presented Chicago Bears with WWE Custom Belt after defeating Detroit Lions