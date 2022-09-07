Halapoulivaati Vaitai Dealing With Back Injury

After going the entire season without the starting offensive line playing a single snap together, the Detroit Lions will once again be down a starter as the 2022 season begins.

Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on injured reserve Monday with a back injury. The injury was suffered in the preseason finale against Pittsburgh, a game in which Vaitai played 29 snaps.

“I love this O-line and I still love this O-line,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “Certainly, losing (Vaitai), it hurts. Any time you get a guy like that who's been a steady rock for us and he’s a great team guy and everybody appreciates him on this team, but I still love where we’re at.”

Campbell said he didn’t have any regrets about playing the starters in Pittsburgh. While the injury isn’t anticipated to be season-ending, the Lions are taking it day-by-day in their approach to evaluating Vaitai’s injury.

As far as who could replace him for the time being, the head coach mentioned a number of different scenarios. Among them are the possibility of moving center Frank Ragnow to guard and starting Evan Brown in the middle or sliding Penei Sewell from tackle to guard and starting Matt Nelson at right tackle.

If Detroit elects to keep the current starters where they’re at, either Tommy Kraemer or Logan Stenberg would step in at right guard.

“What I like about Tommy is you know exactly what you’re gonna get,” Campbell said. “You know exactly who the player is, he’s a consistent player and he grew through the spring and through training camp. He makes the most of what he has, he’s pretty dependable and he’s smart, he’s pretty smart. He can play center, he can play guard.”

Kraemer made his debut last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent. He played in nine games during the 2021 season with three starts in relief of either Jonah Jackson or Vaitai.

Last season, the Lions were without each starter for at least one game. Ragnow suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 against Chicago and Decker missed the first eight games of the season after suffering a finger injury.

Notes

1.) Outside of Vaitai, the Lions are expecting other key players to be ready to go for the opener. Campbell said both tight end T.J. Hockenson and cornerback Amani Oruwariye are healthy and set to play.

2.) The Lions are expecting a sellout crowd for the game, a sign that there is optimism around the organization leading into the season.