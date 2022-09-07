Skip to main content

Halapoulivaati Vaitai Dealing With Back Injury

Dan Campbell provides an injury update regarding why Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on the injured reserve list.

After going the entire season without the starting offensive line playing a single snap together, the Detroit Lions will once again be down a starter as the 2022 season begins.

Offensive guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai was placed on injured reserve Monday with a back injury. The injury was suffered in the preseason finale against Pittsburgh, a game in which Vaitai played 29 snaps.

“I love this O-line and I still love this O-line,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “Certainly, losing (Vaitai), it hurts. Any time you get a guy like that who's been a steady rock for us and he’s a great team guy and everybody appreciates him on this team, but I still love where we’re at.”

Campbell said he didn’t have any regrets about playing the starters in Pittsburgh. While the injury isn’t anticipated to be season-ending, the Lions are taking it day-by-day in their approach to evaluating Vaitai’s injury.

As far as who could replace him for the time being, the head coach mentioned a number of different scenarios. Among them are the possibility of moving center Frank Ragnow to guard and starting Evan Brown in the middle or sliding Penei Sewell from tackle to guard and starting Matt Nelson at right tackle.

If Detroit elects to keep the current starters where they’re at, either Tommy Kraemer or Logan Stenberg would step in at right guard.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_17069152_168388382_lowres

Scouting Report: Darius Slay Playing at High Level

Read more on All Lions' scouting report of former Detroit Lions defensive back Darius Slay.

stbrown5

Fantasy Football Player Sends Amon-Ra St. Brown Wild DM

Amon-Ra St. Brown is at a loss for words after receiving this direct message from a fantasy football player.

aidan5

Ranking Top 10 Lions 'Hard Knocks' Moments

All Lions provides its top 10 moments from this past season of the Detroit Lions on the hit HBO series, "Hard Knocks".

“What I like about Tommy is you know exactly what you’re gonna get,” Campbell said. “You know exactly who the player is, he’s a consistent player and he grew through the spring and through training camp. He makes the most of what he has, he’s pretty dependable and he’s smart, he’s pretty smart. He can play center, he can play guard.”

Kraemer made his debut last season after making the team as an undrafted free agent. He played in nine games during the 2021 season with three starts in relief of either Jonah Jackson or Vaitai.

Last season, the Lions were without each starter for at least one game. Ragnow suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4 against Chicago and Decker missed the first eight games of the season after suffering a finger injury.

Notes

1.) Outside of Vaitai, the Lions are expecting other key players to be ready to go for the opener. Campbell said both tight end T.J. Hockenson and cornerback Amani Oruwariye are healthy and set to play.

2.) The Lions are expecting a sellout crowd for the game, a sign that there is optimism around the organization leading into the season.

USATSI_17069152_168388382_lowres
News

Scouting Report: Darius Slay Playing at High Level

By Vito Chirco
stbrown5
News

Fantasy Football Player Sends Amon-Ra St. Brown Wild DM

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Ranking Top 10 Lions 'Hard Knocks' Moments

By Christian Booher
campbell1
News

"Hard Knocks" Finale: Lions Putting NFL On Notice

By John Maakaron
campbell5
Podcasts

Lions 'Hard Knocks' Season Finale Preview: What to Watch For

By John Maakaron
fordfield5
OnePride+

Standing Room Only Crowd Expected for Lions' Season Opener

By John Maakaron
aidan5
News

Dan Campbell: 'I'm Ready to Unleash Hutch'

By John Maakaron
stbrown5
News

Amon-Ra St. Brown Ready to 'Let It Loose'

By Vito Chirco