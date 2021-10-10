Look: Hassan Haskins Hurdles Cornhuskers Defender

Michigan Wolverines are locked in a tight battle on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Michigan Wolverines expected to play a tight football game on the road against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“I think Nebraska is really impressive,” Jim Harbaugh said via WXYZ-TV. “They’re playing their best football. It was a dominating performance last week. You look back at their games that they played. They’ve all been close against outstanding opponents.

“It’s going to be a big challenge. No different really from what we were facing last week. We’re in the same situation, getting ready to play a really hungry team, a team that’s hitting their stride.”

Trailing 29-26 in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines offense took the field in search of either a game-tying field goal or the go-ahead touchdown.

It was evident that offensive coordinator Josh Gattis would rely upon the run to aid the Wolverines' offense march down the field.

Running back Hassan Haskins then produced one of the most electrifying rushes of the season, as he took a Cade McNamara handoff on second-down and sprinted into Cornhuskers territory for a big gain.

Along the way, Haskins displayed his elite athleticism, as he hurdled a Cornhusker defender on his way to aid the Wolverines' offense.

Kicker Jake Moody was able to tie the football game at 29-29, as he successfully made from 31-yards out.

In a stunning turn of events, Michigan's defense was able to rip the football loose from quarterback Adrian Martinez with less than two minutes remaining in the ballgame.

