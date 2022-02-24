Highest-Priced Tight End Lions Should Sign

Read more on the highest-priced tight end the Detroit Lions should pursue in free agency this offseason.

Two tight-end sets have become a popular trend in the NFL. Could the Lions join in on the movement this offseason and add a tight end to supplement Pro Bowler T.J. Hockenson?

If so, there's one player that stands out among a crowded group of impending free agents at the position: C.J. Uzomah, the highest-priced tight end that Detroit should pursue this coming offseason.

Uzomah, a fifth-round draft pick of the reigning AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals in 2015, has spent his whole entire career in Cincinnati until now.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pounder enjoyed a career season in 2021, catching passes from second-year Bengals gunslinger Joe Burrow. Uzomah totaled 49 receptions for 493 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games.

He also proved to be a reliable target for Burrow during Cincinnati's run to the Super Bowl. The Auburn product hauled in 13 total passes for 135 yards and a TD in the Bengals' first two playoff games of the 2021 postseason.

In doing so, he just might've improved his compensation-making ability on the open market this offseason.

Gary A. Vasquez, USA TODAY Sports

With that said, it's expected he'll be able to demand a contract worth approximately $8.2 million a season, according to his Spotrac market value.

To take it a step further, Spotrac projects that the 29-year-old will be able to cash in on a three-year deal totaling north of $24.5M.

Sure, he's no high-end No. 1 tight end, but he doesn't have to be with Hockenson patrolling the middle of the field in Detroit.

All Uzomah has to be is a complement to Hockenson.

And guess what, if Hockenson misses time (he was unable to suit up for five games in '21), Uzomah can aptly slide into the role of the No. 1 TE. That's the advantageous aspect of having a high-caliber backup at the position.

If I'm Lions general manager Brad Holmes, I'm giving Uzomah's agent (Jimmy Sexton of CAA Sports) a call at the start of the NFL free-agency period and asking him what it will take to bring his client to the Motor City.

If it's $8.2M a year, I'm inking Uzomah to a deal.