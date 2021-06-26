T.J. Hockenson Attends Tight End University

George Kittle has organized a summit for the best tight ends in the National Football League to learn from each other.

Earlier this week, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle kicked off the first annual Tight End University (TEU).

The annual summit, which is being held in Nashville, Tennessee this year, aims to unite tight ends from around the National Football League in a three-day gathering.

The summit aims to tackle all of the important aspects of playing the tight end position -- including technique, film study, on-field drills, rehab and recovery.

"My goal is to bring all these guys together," Kittle said via the 49ers team website. "Tight end is a position where you have to run block, pass pro, run routes, catch the ball, run routes on DB's, you have to get to the second level on linebackers, run routes against safeties – like, you kind of have to do everything. So why not bring all the world's best to one location and then learn from each other."

Kittle has been a friend and mentor all throughout Hockenson's football career, stemming from their time together at Iowa.

Hockenson finished his sophomore campaign in the league with 67 receptions for 723 yards and six touchdowns.

"We're just trying to get everybody together, learn from each other," Hockenson told reporters. "It's going to be down in Nashville. The defensive line has a defensive line camp, the DBs have a DB camp, linebackers have a linebacker camp, so it's like why not get the tight ends together and learn from each other, hang out with each other, get close. It's a very unique position. It's a close-knit position that we want to be. I think it's just going to be a lot of fun when we get a lot of personalities in the tight end rooms throughout the league. I think we're all going to be able to vibe together and hang out."