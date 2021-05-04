Lions' First Three Picks 'Blueprint on How To Build Through the Trenches'

No question, the Detroit Lions identified the offensive and defensive lines as areas of need in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Upon his arrival to Detroit, new head coach Dan Campbell expressed that one of his primary objectives was to try and turn around Detroit's losing culture by adding players who would easily and quickly buy-in to his vision.

It would have not taken Campbell or the coaching staff too long after turning on the film from last season to identify that the defensive line needed to be upgraded.

With back-to-back selections, general manager Brad Holmes and Co. decided to begin the process of building through the trenches.

For their efforts, the Lions' front office has received favorable reviews -- outside of those who were clamoring for Detroit to draft several wide receivers.

Pro Football Focus recently ranked which NFL teams improved their defensive lines the most following the conclusion of the draft.

After the Patriots, Browns and Jets, the Lions improvements were ranked fourth.

"(Levi) Onwuzurike was highly productive in a rotational capacity for the Huskies back in 2018. He earned a 90.8 PFF grade on just under 400 defensive snaps for the season," NFL writer Ben Linsey explained. "His progress stalled in 2019 before he opted out of the 2020 season, but there is certainly a high end to chase with his explosiveness and twitch."

"(Alim) McNeill was PFF’s DT2, behind only Barmore, and is the rare nose tackle who has enough quickness and athleticism to potentially offer value as a pass rusher. His run defense and ability to hold up against double teams are already established, as well," Linsey wrote. "McNeill finished the 2020 season with a 92.1 run-defense grade for the Wolfpack. Detroit’s first three picks last week were a blueprint on how to build through the trenches."