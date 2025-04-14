How Lions Jack Campbell Improved in Sophomore Season
Detroit Lions linebacker Jack Campbell ended the 2024 NFL season as the 10th-highest graded player at his position, via Pro Football Focus.
The former first-round draft pick had a rough transition from playing collegiately at Iowa to attempting to limit some of the top running backs and tight ends at the next level, both as a run defender and in coverage, as a rookie.
According to PFF, "After a very disappointing rookie season in which he earned a 52.1 PFF overall grade while getting torched in coverage (35.3 PFF coverage grade), Campbell showed significant improvement in Year 2 in the middle of the Lions‘ defense."
In reviewing film, improvements were made in every facet of his game his sophomore campaign.
Specific areas that aided Detroit's defense were his tackling and his ability to break up passes in coverage. Campbell recorded 131 combined tackles, including five for loss, in 2024.
When veteran Alex Anzalone went down with a fractured forearm, Campbell stepped up and wore the green dot. The unit was particularly hit hard with injuries, as Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez and Derrick Barnes all missed significant time dealing with injuries.
As a result, Campbell's availability for every game was a massive part of the Lions being able to maintain their defensive standard amidst a number of injuries.
Entering his third season, Detroit's talented linebacker is expected to continue to grow as a leader, both on and off the field.
"Every facet of Campbell’s game improved in 2024: His PFF overall grade jumped from 52.1 to 78.7, his PFF run-defense grade moved from 75.8 to 82.5 and his PFF tackling grade went from 66.4 to 83.1," wrote Jim Wyman. "But perhaps nowhere was he more impressive than in coverage, where his grade skyrocketed from 35.3 to 74.2 after he didn't allow a touchdown and broke up three passes."