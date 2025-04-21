'It Takes Everybody': Lions Expertly Built NFL Roster
The Detroit Lions have drafted six prospects who have eventually turned into Pro Bowlers, including Aidan Hutchinson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jahmyr Gibbs, Brian Branch, Sam LaPorta and Penei Sewell.
Safety Kerby Joseph, drafted in the third-round of the 2022 NFL Draft, has also turned into an All-Pro caliber defensive back in three-short years.
General manager Brad Holmes expressed at his pre-draft media session it takes the entire front and coaching staff working in lockstep in order to draft and develop prospects.
"It’s not just us acquiring the player. It takes everybody. We can identify the talent, but we have great coaches who like I’ve said often can accelerate development and get the most out of these players," said Holmes. "I think it’s more that I take pride in that we have the right people in our building just from a football leadership perspective and we’re all working as one, we’re all on the same page.
"We pretty much see things the same and we know what we want to get. I take pride in that of just having the right people because it is a process. It’s a lot of work that’s involved and it’s a lot of detail and it’s a lot that doesn’t get out to the public that it takes everybody," Holmes commented further. "I’m the most proud of who we have in the building and who we’re working with on a regular basis because it really doesn’t happen if you don’t have everyone.”
The first couple of drafts required Holmes and the personnel department to identify and target as many good football players as possible, as the roster was undergoing a complete overhaul.
“Like I told you guys at the time, man, we need everything so there was not just a position or anything. We just needed really good football players," said Holmes. "We have a lot of really good football players, but I don’t think that where we are now as a roster is going to lessen my desire to want to go get more better football players."
Detroit now has a roster that is deep at many positions, giving Holmes increased confidence and options regarding which prospects to select when it is time for the Lions to hand in their card to the league.
Holmes explained, "Obviously, the more depth that you build and when the roster’s harder to make, sometimes it does say, ‘Look, maybe stay patient and just see. Or maybe go up and get the guy you really want and you don’t use those other draft picks.’ But yeah, just kind of seeing the big picture in terms of not being as anxious because of where we are as a roster.”