5 Questions with Mike McAllister of SI All Syracuse

Mike McAllister covers Syracuse Football for SI All Syracuse.

He answered five questions about the Detroit Lions' newest defensive back.

1.) What are the Lions getting in CB Ifeatu Melifonwu?

Mike McAllister: Melifonwu is a long, physical corner who works very hard at his craft. He can play zone, man, has good instincts, runs well and will help in run support. He can blitz off the edge at times, read the quarterback's eyes and mirror receivers' routes. Melifonwu has a rare combination of speed, size and agility.

2.) What are his biggest strengths and weaknesses?

McAllister: The biggest strength for Melifonwu is being able to change direction without losing speed, given his size. That is a rare trait for someone at 6-foot-3. He is also arguably the best press man corner in the draft. He uses his length to get his hands on receivers and disrupt the timing of routes.

Weaknesses can be eye discipline and route recognition. Once he recognizes, he can mirror well, and he was one of the better cover corners in college football last season. But, he does need to work on those two areas at the next level.

3.) Should supporters of the Lions have any concerns about his minor injury history?

McAllister: I don't think so. He stayed healthy last season as the full-time starter, and has been pretty healthy prior to that, as well. I think everyone has at least small ailments here and there, but nothing impacted his availability nor his productivity.

4.) What are one-two things that fans of the Lions might not know about the team's new cornerback?

McAllister: Jim Harbaugh really wanted him out of high school. Melifonwu committed to Syracuse during the summer prior to his senior season, but Michigan made a big push to try to flip him. Harbaugh attended a high school basketball game of his, and Michigan had him on campus for an official visit.

He signed with Syracuse anyway, but Michigan wanting him so badly is proof of the kind of talent he is. Second, his brother Obi Melifonwu was a second-round pick of the Raiders in the 2017 NFL Draft.

5.) What is the best way the Lions can utilize his skills in the secondary?

McAllister: The Lions' coaches should work with Melifonwu to hone and refine his skills, as well as utilize him in press man and zone situations. That will take most advantage of his abilities and lead to individual, as well as team success. Melifonwu can play in almost any scheme. I believe in his abilities that much. But, press man and zone will give him the best chance to succeed.