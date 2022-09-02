How Nate Sudfeld Can Aid Jared Goff

The Detroit Lions’ new backup quarterback is settling in.

Nate Sudfeld caught a red-eye flight to Detroit from San Francisco, where he was released on Monday. After a physical, he signed with the Lions to be the new backup behind starter Jared Goff.

Both Sudfeld and Goff are represented by agent Ryan Tollner, who works for Rep 1 Sports.

“I’m just coming here to work, man,” Sudfeld said during his first media session as a member of the Lions. “I’m coming here to do what they ask of me, looking forward to all the opportunities they give me. But, just coming here to prepare, help Jared the best I can, help the offense and this team and the locker room. And then, just do whatever is required of me, trying to get better and learn the system.”

Most backups are brought in with the added responsibility of aiding the starting quarterback, and in a multitude of facets. Sudfeld expressed as much to reporters Thursday.

"It's definitely starter dependent," Sudfeld said. "You know, you can kind of collaborate with him, talk with him, communicate what they're looking for, how you can help them, what areas they, if they don't have time to watch a certain cut-up, if you can watch it and kind of give them a summary of what you've seen or just being someone to bounce ideas off, communicate with. So, yeah, kind of figuring that out with Jared right now. I've known Jared for a while, so it's been a real seamless transition and looking forward to working with him."

Troy Taormina, USA TODAY Sports

Sudfeld, a seven-year NFL veteran, has ties to the Lions’ season-opening opponent. The Indiana product spent parts of several seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, spanning from 2017 until he signed with the 49ers in 2021.

He was drafted in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the now Washington Commanders, which released him in September of 2017.

In the regular season, he has played in just four games throughout his career. Over that span, he is 25-of-37 passing for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Sudfeld also has yet to start a regular season game.

This past preseason, he played in all three games, and went 26-of-38 through the air for 254 yards, two scores and one interception. Ultimately, the 49ers elected to keep Brock Purdy as the third-string quarterback, behind starter Trey Lance and backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

During the 2020 season, he was able to work with current Eagles starting signal-caller Jalen Hurts. Sudfeld played in one game that season, the regular season finale against Washington, while helping mentor the rookie Hurts.

That year, Hurts began as the backup to Carson Wentz. The Eagles, coached by Doug Pederson at the time, elected to move on from Wentz and start Hurts in Week 14.

“I’m really impressed with Jalen,” Sudfeld noted. “He’s really talented, a super hard worker. Really good guy, can throw it better than a lot of people give him credit for and obviously athletic. He’s got a chance to be a really good player this year, and they have a good roster, So we’re definitely gonna have to bring it next week.”

Being an ex-Eagles player, Sudfeld has also crossed paths in the past with Lions assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley. The two were together when Philadelphia won its first Super Bowl in 2017.

Along with Staley and head coach Dan Campbell, the 28-year-old is going to work closely with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. Brief as their relationship has been, the quarterback said Johnson has already made a solid impression on him.

“Really impressed with Ben,” Sudfeld said. “Great communicator, a lot of ideas, very collaborative. Yeah, I’ve been really impressed.”

The connections don’t stop there, though, as Sudfeld and Detroit wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El are both Indiana products. Randle El quarterbacked Indiana from 1998-2001, before having a lengthy NFL career as a wide receiver.