Is Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto Lions' EDGE of Future?

Read more on whether Oklahoma EDGE defender Nik Bonitto could be a fit with the Detroit Lions.

Oklahoma EDGE defender Nik Bonitto is one of the most underrated prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

How underrated is he?

Let’s put it this way, he reminds me of Dallas EDGE Micah Parsons, only with a higher motor.

Bonitto does not have the same pure speed as Parsons, but Bonitto is fast enough and often finds himself in the quarterback’s face.

Bonitto has put up 15.5 sacks the past two seasons (and 88 pressures). He is a difference-maker, and he is polished as a pass rusher. He can bend the edge from either side, and he also has that coveted short-area acceleration to the passer, which especially pays dividends when he slips into a gap.

According to Pro Football Focus, Bonitto recorded the highest pass-rush grade in the Big 12 over the past two seasons (93.6 and 92.5).

To put that into perspective, PFF gave Michigan standout Aidan Hutchinson a 93.3 grade in 2021.

I also do not understand how Draft Wire had him go No. 48 to the Los Angeles Chargers in its latest three-round mock.

Turn on the game film. It does not lie.

Bonitto has what it takes to be a terror off the edge in the NFL.

He also posted 33 tackles for loss, seven passes defensed, an interception, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during his time at Oklahoma.

If Bonitto indeed does somehow fall into the second round and Detroit could land him at No. 34 overall, it would be an absolute steal. It could even prove to be the steal of the draft.

Bonitto excites me. His brand of football is fun to watch.

He is at his best in that Parson’s type of freelancing role. Bonitto can sit back and watch the passer drift around, and then suddenly spring into the pocket like a lion.

I went back and watched film of the two EDGE rushers taken higher in the second round by Draft Wire -- USC’s Drake Jackson (No. 35) and South Carolina's Kingsley Enagbare (No. 36) - - and it is not even close. Bonitto takes the cake.

#11 Nik Bonitto - 6-foot-3, 240 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Texas, Baylor and TCU

Grade: First round

Scouting Report

Polished playmaker who is a threatening pass rusher and adds value against the run. Athletic and active, with good football playing speed. Leans into the line pre-snap. Anticipates snap count well. Has a quick-spring first step. Knocks on the backdoor of the pocket in a hurry. Has long arms, and uses his hands well to create enough separation to gain leverage. Maintains nice low pad level to get underneath tackles and bend the edge hard on a consistent basis. QB sack-minded. Wants it. Showed spin move.

Big knock on him is he lacks pure power and raw strength. Can not put tackles on skates, and can get hung out to dry on the perimeter if the tackle manages to seal off the pocket. Capable of slipping into an inside gap or coming on a delayed blitz, plus has a quick close.

Showed he is able to drop into zone in pass coverage, and even got matched up on the outside in man and held his own down the sideline. Against the run, he can slip into a gap and blow things up in the backfield. Works at taking on blocks, and sometimes can manage to sift through the trash to wrap up and make the tackle.

However, this is where his lack of playing strength shows up - - against the big boys in the run game. Gives good effort, again just lacks the pure power. Questionable instincts sometimes against the run. Does have the necessary range to track down players all the way to the sidelines, when he is freed up. Dynamic, game-changing type defender.

The name of the game on defense is getting to the QB, and it is for that reason Detroit’s decision-makers need to be thinking and talking a whole lot about Bonitto.

This guy can help the Lions win.