Is Colorado State's Trey McBride Lions' No. 1 Tight End of Future?

Read more on whether the Detroit Lions should pursue Colorado State tight end Trey McBride in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The consensus No. 1 tight end in the 2022 NFL Draft is Colorado State’s Trey McBride.



Might McBride, who is a spitting image of Lions star tight end T.J. Hockenson, be selected by Detroit?



Can you imagine Hockenson and McBride playing together in the same offense?

The NFL has not seen anything like this, since tight ends Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez teamed up in New England.

Having one great tight end like Hockenson puts a lot of pressure on opposing defenses in terms of matchups. But, having two great tight ends would be a mismatch nightmare, as well as one that Detroit needs to carefully consider.

Winning in the NFL comes down to being able to create advantages from a game-planning standpoint, and this would be one surefire way of accomplishing this.

Everyone knows Detroit is a few fries short of a "Happy Meal" at wide receiver and how that plagued the Lions in 2021.

Short of going out and signing, trading for or drafting a superstar receiver who can take the top off a defense, this would the most certain way of giving Detroit a huge lift offensively.

It can fairly be brought up that McBride scored a lone touchdown in 2021, which certainly hurts his draft stock.

However, it doesn't tell the whole story.

Colorado State deploys a run-heavy offense, one which played a lot of 12-personnel groupings (one running back and two tight ends).

Let us also not forget that McBride caught 90 passes last season (on 134 targets).

Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports

#85 Trey McBride - 6-foot-4, 260 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: San Jose State, South Dakota State, Utah State, Toledo and Vanderbilt

Grade: First round

Scouting Report

The epitome of a complete tight end. Natural catcher who can stretch the field and a competitive, hold-the-point blocker. Releases into routes effortlessly, and does a nice job creating separation and a nice throwing window. Glides and gets into his routes. Big frame, with a big catch radius (able to go up and get it or dive and make the grab low). Dependable and strong hands. Does a nice job boxing out smaller defenders. Makes it look easy. Looks like a man amongst boys out there.

Able to stretch the field, work it short, take shovel passes and work sidelines. Good YAC (yard after the catch) ability. Tough to bring down. An exceptional blocker who gets into his blocks. Can leverage and seal off with good technique. Sometimes drives and even finishes some.

Run-blocking component of his game looks important to him. Visibly gives it everything he has. Good playing strength. A culture changer who plays like the game is important to him and like he wants to win.

There is no question McBride is coming off the draft board in the first round.

He is a very intriguing prospect, who presents an intriguing opportunity for Detroit to create something special.

Getting McBride would require Detroit general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell to package their No. 32 overall and No. 34 overall picks to move back into the top 10-20 pick range.

Given the current dynamics and the uphill battle the team faces to be competitive in 2022, it would be well worth it to go and get this future Pro Bowler.

It would also be interesting watching the rest of the NFC North try to figure out how it could cover the dynamic duo of Hockenson and McBride.