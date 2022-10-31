Jared Goff Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 8

The Detroit Lions offense was able to execute at a high level in the first half against the Miami Dolphins.

Unfortunately, penalties, drops and mental errors derailed the team's offensive efforts in the second half.

"I think we know what we are capable of on offense and we scored 27 in the first half and how do we make that to 40 in the second half or whatever it needs to be," said Jared Goff. "I think our defense was doing a pretty good job and we need to find a way to score one more touchdown and it may be a different game. Maybe it’s two more touchdowns, whatever that may be. We’ve got to find a way, but yes, I think to answer your question. We did go back to work, and we solved some problems and came out much better offensively.”

Despite the struggles on both sides of the football, young players on defense graded well in Week 8.

Also, quarterback Jared Goff had his best game of the year, as he earned a PFF grade of 85.0. It represented his highest grade since Week 3 of the 2020 season.

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions grades, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

QB Jared Goff-- 85.0

RG Evan Brown -- 83.2

TE James Mitchell -- 81.2

LG Jonah Jackson -- 74.5

TE T.J. Hockenson -- 74.0

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

RB Justin Jackson -- 60.0

LT Taylor Decker -- 53.1

TE Brock Wright -- 52.7

WR Josh Reynolds -- 48.0

RB Craig Reynolds -- 47.7

Top PFF-graded defensive player

S Kerby Joseph -- 71.2

DL John Cominsky -- 69.4

CB Jeff Okudah -- 69.1

LB Alex Anzalone -- 65.1

CB Will Harris -- 64.9

Worst PFF-graded defensive players

LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- 42.3

CB Amani Oruwariye -- 37.4

OLB Julian Okwara -- 30.6

DT Isaiah Buggs -- 29.5

CB A.J. Parker -- 29.4

