Skip to main content

Jared Goff Is Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lion Week 8

Lions' Week 8 PFF grades have been revealed.

The Detroit Lions offense was able to execute at a high level in the first half against the Miami Dolphins. 

Unfortunately, penalties, drops and mental errors derailed the team's offensive efforts in the second half. 

"I think we know what we are capable of on offense and we scored 27 in the first half and how do we make that to 40 in the second half or whatever it needs to be," said Jared Goff. "I think our defense was doing a pretty good job and we need to find a way to score one more touchdown and it may be a different game. Maybe it’s two more touchdowns, whatever that may be. We’ve got to find a way, but yes, I think to answer your question. We did go back to work, and we solved some problems and came out much better offensively.”

Despite the struggles on both sides of the football, young players on defense graded well in Week 8. 

Also, quarterback Jared Goff had his best game of the year, as he earned a PFF grade of 85.0. It represented his highest grade since Week 3 of the 2020 season. 

Here are Pro Football Focus’ best and worst Lions grades, based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

Top PFF-graded offensive players

  • QB Jared Goff-- 85.0
  • RG Evan Brown -- 83.2
  • TE James Mitchell -- 81.2
  • LG Jonah Jackson -- 74.5
  • TE T.J. Hockenson -- 74.0

Worst PFF-graded offensive players

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

decker5

Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker

Should the Lions trade their veteran left tackle?

lions5

'It's Exhausting': What Lions Are Saying Following Another Close Loss

The Detroit Lions roster are growing tired of losing close games.

campbell5

Rams Struggles Aids Lions Draft Order

Updated Detroit Lions 2023 NFL draft order after Week 8.

  • RB Justin Jackson -- 60.0
  • LT Taylor Decker -- 53.1
  • TE Brock Wright -- 52.7
  • WR Josh Reynolds -- 48.0
  • RB Craig Reynolds -- 47.7

Top PFF-graded defensive player

  • S Kerby Joseph -- 71.2
  • DL John Cominsky -- 69.4
  • CB Jeff Okudah -- 69.1
  • LB Alex Anzalone -- 65.1
  • CB Will Harris -- 64.9

Worst PFF-graded defensive players

  • LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- 42.3
  • CB Amani Oruwariye -- 37.4
  • OLB Julian Okwara -- 30.6
  • DT Isaiah Buggs -- 29.5
  • CB A.J. Parker -- 29.4

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

decker5
News

Pros and Cons of Trading LT Taylor Decker

By Christian Booher
lions5
News

'It's Exhausting': What Lions Are Saying Following Another Close Loss

By John Maakaron
campbell5
News

Rams Struggles Aids Lions Draft Order

By John Maakaron
tua5
News

Grades: Secondary Can't Execute Game Plan

By Christian Booher
hill5
News

Studs and Duds: Aaron Glenn's Defense Has No Answers

By Christian Booher
swift5
News

Defense Dooms Lions in 31-27 Loss to Dolphins

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Detroit Lions' Week 8 Inactive List

By John Maakaron
goff5
News

Best Bet: Jared Goff Rebounds against Dolphins

By John Maakaron