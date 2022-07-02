Ranking Jared Goff's 5 Worst NFL Games

SI All Lions ranks Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff's five worst games as an NFL signal-caller.

We've already looked at Jared Goff's five best games as an NFL passer. So, now it's time to dive into his five worst ones.

Without further ado, here are the five worst games of Goff's career as a professional quarterback.

5.) Nov. 14, 2021

In his worst game as a member of the Lions, Goff, while playing with an injured oblique, threw for only 114 yards in a 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10 last season. He produced a measly 11 passing yards in the first half.

He also recorded zero touchdowns and was sacked four times, while accumulating a lowly 4.56 yards per pass attempt, the fifth-lowest total of his career.

Detroit's record stood at 0-8-1 at the end of this week.

4.) Dec. 24, 2016

Goff completed 11-of-24 passes for just 90 yards. He also threw a touchdown and two picks on the day, to go along with a dismal passer rating of 35.1.

It remains the second-worst passer rating of his career, and it came in a 22-21 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Additionally, this game marked the second-to-last start of his rookie campaign. The 2016 No. 1 overall pick played in seven games (all starts) during the aforementioned season, and finished with just five touchdowns and seven interceptions, as well as a lowly 54.6 percent completion percentage. He also failed to win a single start (0-7), and posted career-worst marks in passer rating (63.6) and QBR (18.3).

It was far from a season to remember for the University of California product.

3.) Dec. 4, 2016

This marks the second game on this list from Goff's first season as a pro.

In what was just his third NFL game, the California native recorded a career-worst 43.75 percent completion percentage, to go along with the third-lowest passer rating of his career: 43.9.

This all came in a 26-10 loss to the New England Patriots, during which he completed just 14 passes for 161 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions.

2.) Oct. 13, 2019

Goff recorded a career-low 3.25 yards per pass attempt, was sacked four times and threw for a measly 78 yards and zero TDs in a 20-7 loss to the 49ers.

He also fumbled twice in the game, with one of the fumbles being recovered by San Francisco. The lone positive for Goff in the contest was that he didn't throw a pick.

The former L.A. Rams signal-caller is just 3-6 all-time against the 49ers.

1.) Dec. 9, 2018

Goff went 20-of-44 for 180 yards, to go along with zero touchdowns and four interceptions. This came in a late-season 15-6 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.

In this contest, he also recorded the worst passer rating of his career: 19.1.

This, by the way, is the only four INT game of Goff's career.