Jermar Jefferson Leaves Practice Early

After inclement weather forced training camp practice inside, one member of the Detroit Lions' roster was forced to leave practice early.

According to reports, running back Jermar Jefferson limped to the locker room, after getting rolled over during a special teams drill.

The Lions' 2021 seventh-round draft pick attempted to continue after the injury, but reportedly struggled mightily to put pressure on his injured leg.

Detroit head coach Dan Campbell has told reporters repeatedly that he has been impressed with the rookie's vision and daily improvement.

"He’s making a couple of runs here, he’s got pretty good vision," Campbell said. "I think he’s got a feel about him, and I feel like he’s growing a little bit every day. He’s smart."

Jefferson recently told SI All Lions that his improvements made following OTAs stemmed from the coaching staff encouraging him to drop weight, prior to the start of training camp.

“I hope to get on every special teams. Punt, punt return, kickoff, do whatever really, just to get on the field and play. And, if coach (Campbell) throws me in on offense at running back, I’m gonna do the best to my ability," Jefferson commented.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER