NFL News: Jon Gruden and Raiders Parting Ways
Back in 2018, Jon Gruden signed 10-year, $100 million contract to return to coach the Raiders.
Gruden's contract was the richest contract for a head coach in NFL history.
Unfortunately, Gruden's tenure with the Raiders has likely come to an end, according to NFL Network, following a series of disparaging emails that have come to the surface.
"I was in a bad frame of mind at the time in 2011, and I called Roger Goodell a (expletive) in one of these emails too," Gruden told ESPN.
Rod Graves, the executive director of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, called for the NFL and the Raiders to address the unfortunate emails sent to DeMaurice Smith.
"The insensitive remarks made by Jon Gruden about DeMaurice Smith are indicative of the racism that exists on many levels of professional sports," Graves said in a statement. "Furthermore, it reveals that the journey for African Americans and other minorities in sports, is riddled with irrepressible mindsets at the highest level. It is our hope that the League and team ownership will address this matter with a remedy commensurate with these painful words. This is yet another inflection point in a society fraught with cynical social blinders, absent of respect for the intellectual capacity and leadership of minorities. When will it end?"
ESPN Insider Adam Schefter reported owner Mark Davis arrived at the team's facility Monday afternoon and went in search of Gruden.
After a meeting, it was reportedly determined the team would have a new leader at the helm.
