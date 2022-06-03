Julian Okwara: 'Last Year Definitely Wasn't Up to Par'

Third-year pro Julian Okwara is ready to take on the role of a hybrid linebacker in the Detroit Lions' defense.

Julian Okwara knows that the Detroit Lions' defense wasn't good enough to help the team win on a consistent basis a season ago.

He understands that the Lions need to improve upon their ability to get after the quarterback, and to him, to take a step forward in the department, he and his teammates need to start working on it during OTAs and other looming preseason practice sessions.

"Last year definitely wasn’t up to par," Okwara told reporters at his OTA media session Thursday. "I think we were in the bottom five of the league in terms of sacks, so I think this year we just really got to turn it up a notch and it started a couple weeks ago. It started when we were doing get-off drills when we were just out here for 30 minutes doing workouts. So I think it starts there and just be able to build that foundation from Day 1."

After playing in just six games as a rookie in 2020, Okwara put together a solid sophomore campaign.

In 13 games in 2021, the 2020 third-round pick amassed 27 total tackles, nine QB hits, five sacks, two passes defensed, an interception, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery. And, he did all of this while serving as a reserve EDGE.

Now, with the Lions looking to add more of a four-down linemen look to their defense this upcoming season, Okwara is expected to take on the role of a hybrid linebacker. This means the Notre Dame product will suit up as both the SAM linebacker in Detroit's base defense and also as a defensive end in a sub-package or nickel look.

He's ready to embrace the role and whatever Detroit's coaching staff throws at him in his third year as a pro.

"Like I said even last year, it feels like I play a lot of different positions and the coaches like using me in a lot of different situations, so I feel like I was open for the challenge," Okwara expressed. "Even this year, going into year (No.) 3, I feel like I'm just ready for whatever, definitely growing as a football player, as a person. So, I mean whatever situation, I feel like coach has the best interest for me. So, I just trust him with whatever it is. So, it's really just about knowing what I do, knowing my strengths and just really capitalizing on all of them."

Detroit inside linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard has some high expectations for Okwara headed into the 2022 season.

"I don’t care where you were drafted, I don’t care where you come from. You have to earn things,” Sheppard told reporters at this year's Senior Bowl. “His deal was, he took a step as being a professional. That’s why I say it’s bigger than the game sometimes with these guys. It’s the mental capacity and all this stuff.

Sheppard continued, "J.O., the strides he took this year, if he can continue to build on that, it starts with him in the offseason. Where’s he training? What are you doing? Are you doing the right things with your body and all the things I’ve asked you to do? Are you working on that and not doing these YouTube drills you see? But, that player, I’m telling you, his career can go wherever he wants it to go.”

As Okwara noted Thursday, Sheppard, previously the team's outside linebackers coach, has played a significant role in the younger Okwara's career development.

"I mean, Coach Shepp, he was a middle linebacker when he was playing in the league. And, I'll say even last year, even the transition from rookie to my second year, like understanding coverage, I think he made a huge impact in my understanding of coverage really," Okwara said. "So, I think just being able to be in his room and hear what the linebackers are saying, in terms of communication, the outside linebackers, middle linebackers, whatever, just being able to hear that and then some days going into (Lions defensive line) coach (Todd) Wash's room, to be able to hear what the D-linemen are talking about and just being able to learn from them. So, I think it's just really a combination of two great minds I'm able to learn from."