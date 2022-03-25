Julian Okwara Listed as Lions' Breakout Player for 2022

Read more on Detroit Lions EDGE Julian Okwara being listed as the team's breakout player for the 2022 NFL season.

Is Detroit Lions EDGE Julian Okwara ready to take the next step in his NFL career?

One entity believes such is the case: the Bleacher Report.

Specifically, Alex Ballentine, a writer for the site, recently profiled one player from each franchise who could enjoy a breakout campaign in 2022.

For the Lions, he listed the 24-year-old Okwara.

Okwara, the younger brother of fellow Detroit defensive end Romeo Okwara, is coming off his best season as a pro.

In 2021, Julian, a third-round draft pick of the Lions in 2020 (No. 67 overall), produced a career-high five sacks, to go along with nine QB hits, six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and an interception. And, he did all of this in just 13 games, while making only one start.

Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

As Ballentine pens,

"The 24-year-old only saw 31.7 percent of the defensive snaps last season. Yet he was second on the team in sacks with five. Okwara also proved to be a versatile defender. He also had an interception and only allowed four receptions on nine targets. That's obviously a small sample size, but his playmaking ability is there. Harris was effusive in his praise for his teammate. He told Chris Burke of The Athletic that Okwara's potential has no ceiling and that linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard shares that sentiment. The defense switching to more four-man fronts will make things interesting for the slender Okwara (6'4", 245 lbs), but it's a good bet his explosiveness and athleticism will force the coaches to find the right role for him."

If Detroit does indeed take the next step as a team in 2022, it will need players like Okwara to continue to develop.

Perhaps with a full season of games and a bigger percentage of snaps, the Notre Dame product will be able to put a season together that more closely resembles Romeo's 2020 campaign. During the aforementioned season, Romeo recorded a career-best 10 sacks.

If such comes to fruition, Julian might just be growing into one of the game's best EDGE rushers. Wouldn't that be nice, Lions fans?