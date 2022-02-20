Video: Juwan Howard Involved In Ugly Scrum Following Loss to Wisconsin

Juwan Howard may be facing serious consequences for his actions against the Wisconsin Badgers following a 73-66 loss.

Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach Juwan Howard may have a serious problem on his hands.

Following his team's 73-66 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, Howard did not immediately enter the line to shake the hand of head coach Greg Gard.

The CBS announce crew noted that Howard may not have been happy with a late timeout called in the game.

After Howard eventually found his way to shake hands, he was visibly angry and agitated.

After words were apparently exchanged, Howard lost control and became involved in an ugly scrum during the nationally televised broadcast.

In a bad scene all the way around, multiple punches were thrown from both sides.

The Wolverines were victorious last season in Madison, but shooting woes derailed any chance the team had of securing the victory on Sunday afternoon.

The loss dropped the team to 8-7 in the Big Ten and 14-11 overall.

Entering the game, the Wolverines likely needed to win four of their last six to feel comfortable about their NCAA tournament chances.

Michigan has five games remaining on their 2021-2022 schedule.

After the ugly scene on the road and against a rival, Howard could be away from his team for the foreseeable future.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER