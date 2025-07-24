Linebacker Who Excelled With Cardinals Visits Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions hosted veteran linebacker Kyzir White for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.
With Alex Anzalone dealing with a hamstring injury, the team may be looking for another contributor who was impactful for the Arizona Cardinals defense last year and was instrumental on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles squad.
In 2018, White was drafted in the fourth-round by the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2022, he inked a one-year deal with the Eagles. The team reached the Super Bowl, but were defeated, 38-35, by the Kansas City Chiefs. White recorded four tackles in the loss, but was praised for his defensive contributions all season.
Spanning seven NFL seasons, White has secured a total of 615 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23 pass breakups and six interceptions.
This offseason, he was regarded as a free agent many teams should inquire about signing.
Detroit also signed Grant Stuard this offseason and he is expected to compete with Anthony Pittman and Ezequiel Turner for a spot on the 53-man roster.
Despite dealing with early injuries, the Lions are not changing drastically their practice approach.
Dan Campbell expressed, “You’ve got to be careful. I know what that is. I’ve got a little thing on my board, ‘You can’t let anything sway your identity or what you want to become. You can’t let the fear of injury change the way you prepare.’ Doesn’t mean you’re not being smart, you’re not reading the data - is there something we need to change? So no, I’m not changing much. We’re going to do things very much like we’ve done for the last four years because it’s led to success for us and we play a certain style of football and we’ve got to keep that. It’s not easy to do, but you have to do that.”