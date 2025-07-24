All Lions

Linebacker Who Excelled With Cardinals Visits Detroit Lions

Veteran linebacker could add depth to Detroit Lions defense.

John Maakaron

Former Arizona Cardinals Kyzir White (7) chats with teammate Budda Baker (3)
Former Arizona Cardinals Kyzir White (7) chats with teammate Budda Baker (3) / Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Detroit Lions hosted veteran linebacker Kyzir White for a visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

With Alex Anzalone dealing with a hamstring injury, the team may be looking for another contributor who was impactful for the Arizona Cardinals defense last year and was instrumental on the 2022 Philadelphia Eagles squad.

In 2018, White was drafted in the fourth-round by the Los Angeles Chargers. In 2022, he inked a one-year deal with the Eagles. The team reached the Super Bowl, but were defeated, 38-35, by the Kansas City Chiefs. White recorded four tackles in the loss, but was praised for his defensive contributions all season.

Spanning seven NFL seasons, White has secured a total of 615 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23 pass breakups and six interceptions.

This offseason, he was regarded as a free agent many teams should inquire about signing.

Detroit also signed Grant Stuard this offseason and he is expected to compete with Anthony Pittman and Ezequiel Turner for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Despite dealing with early injuries, the Lions are not changing drastically their practice approach.

Dan Campbell expressed, “You’ve got to be careful. I know what that is. I’ve got a little thing on my board, ‘You can’t let anything sway your identity or what you want to become. You can’t let the fear of injury change the way you prepare.’ Doesn’t mean you’re not being smart, you’re not reading the data - is there something we need to change? So no, I’m not changing much. We’re going to do things very much like we’ve done for the last four years because it’s led to success for us and we play a certain style of football and we’ve got to keep that. It’s not easy to do, but you have to do that.”

More from Detroit Lions OnSI

feed

Published
John Maakaron
JOHN MAAKARON

John Maakaron has covered Detroit Sports since 2013. Brings a vast array of experience covering the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, Michigan Wolverines, Michigan State Spartans, Detroit Mercy Titans, and Oakland University Golden Grizzlies. John brings a wealth of sports broadcast experience. In 2013, John had the vision to establish the Detroit Sports Podcast Network. Has recorded over 3000 podcasts analyzing Detroit Sports. In 2019, Sports Illustrated Media Group, a historical sports media outlet, partnered with Detroit Sports Podcast to provide daily Lions content for their growing and expanding digital media outlet. Our Lions content can also be read in the newspaper at The Oakland  Passionate about Detroit Sports and it is reflected in his coverage of the local teams!

Home/News