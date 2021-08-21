10 Players to Watch in Lions’ Second Preseason Game

10 Detroit Lions players to watch out for in the team's second 2021 preseason game.

Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions are looking for their first preseason win of 2021.

Although the preseason games are largely meaningless in the grand scheme of things, they offer fans a chance to see players in live action in preparation for the regular season.

Several Lions starters are expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, there are plenty of guys who will be noteworthy, when the two teams square off at Heinz Field.

Here are 10 players to watch in the Lions’ second preseason game.

Scott Daly, LS

Don Muhlbach’s tenure as a Lion is over after 17 seasons. Enter Daly, his replacement.

The Notre Dame product still has to fight for a job, according to Campbell. However, it looks like he’s the leader in the clubhouse at the position. On Saturday, Daly will make his first appearance post-Muhlbach.

The long-snapper position is often overlooked. However, many eyes will be critiquing the former XFL and Alliance of American Football player when Detroit’s punt and field-goal units take the field Saturday night.

Tim Boyle, QB

With Jared Goff likely out for the remainder of the preseason, the starting job goes to Boyle. The former Green Bay Packers quarterback struggled to move the Lions down the field in the preseason opener, but has a chance to right the ship in game No. 2.

With Goff out and third-stringer David Blough limited in practice, it’s likely the Eastern Kentucky product will get an extended run against Pittsburgh.

Pay attention to how well the offense moves with Boyle in command. While backing up Rogers in Green Bay, he took on a role as a fan-proclaimed "preseason legend," with his ability to make impressive plays.

Campbell has said he wants his backup to demonstrate a command of the offense, and Saturday will allow the temporary starter to show he can do just that.

Penei Sewell, OT

After an up-and-down debut, Sewell will once again start against Pittsburgh. It’s uncertain how much he will play, but he may get at least a quarter in an effort to get more comfortable with the speed of the NFL.

The Lions’ top choice in the 2021 NFL Draft said he’s been working on hand placement and staying physical in the trenches, as he prepares for the regular season. It’s important for him to show growth on a weekly basis, as the preseason progresses.

“I’ve got to get my hands right,” Sewell said. “Right now, they’re way too wide, especially going against the people in the league now. So, I just got to lock in on that, fine tune my pad level, too. Getting my knee bend back. Just those two things, I think, will separate myself.”

Craig Reynolds, RB

Perhaps the best thing to come out of Detroit’s preseason-opening loss to Buffalo was the performance of Reynolds, who met his teammates in the huddle.

One day after signing with the team, he ran for 49 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

With starter D’Andre Swift likely to miss the entire preseason, there’s plenty of opportunity for a sleeper to show that he belongs in the running backs room.

The Kutztown University product showed flashes of being a candidate to steal a roster spot during his performance against the Bills.

“It’s impressive, man, it really is,” Campbell said after the showdown with the Bills. “He’s kind of a guy who we’ll see where this goes. But, he’s got that look in his eye, and he did when he walked in. You can tell it’s like, ‘Hey man, I’m here to compete, I’ll know enough of this playbook. You can put me in there.’”

If Reynolds has another strong performance, one can only wonder if he truly is worthy of a spot on the 53-man roster.

Tom Kennedy, WR

Once a professional lacrosse player, Kennedy now has spent two years on the Lions’ practice squad, and is looking to crack the season-opening roster. In the preseason opener, he had a strong showing, with four catches for 46 yards.

Additionally, some believe he’s in the running for a return spot on special teams. It’s important for fringe players to show versatility.

It’s likely that starting wideouts Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman will be very limited, paving the way for an increased opportunity for Kennedy. Expect him to work to get opportunities, in an effort to show he belongs on the team.

Darren Fells, TE

Yet another player who can capitalize off a starter being out, the veteran Fells will get extended playing time in the absence of T.J. Hockenson.

A former college basketball player at California, the 6-foot-7 backup tight end can cause problems for undersized opponents. He may be a favorite target of Boyle’s, as he runs good routes and uses his size to make plays.

Julian Okwara, DE/OLB

The brother of starting outside linebacker Romeo Okwara, Julian had a solid preseason opener. He notched a sack and three tackles, repeatedly getting into the backfield.

The Notre Dame product is entering his second season, and is looking to prove he belongs. At the beginning of the preseason, he was an uncertainty, due to only playing six games last season.

However, another strong showing could place Okwara in the rotation, heading into the regular season.

Randy Bullock, K

Bullock was signed in the offseason, with hopes of being the heir to Matt Prater's throne. However, he’s struggling to run away with the job, and Detroit has since signed a competitor in Zane Gonzalez.

It will be interesting to see how the presumed favorite does if his number is called. The former Cincinnati Bengals kicker has struggled a bit in practice, per reports, and will need to prove to be more consistent, if he’s going to win the job and make the team.

Levi Onwuzurike, DL

After being limited in practice for the majority of training camp and missing the preseason opener, Onwuzurike is full-speed ahead, after being cleared to play.

With the injuries behind him, the rookie is ready to unleash what he labels as “pent-up energy."

“I think it’s for sure pent-up energy,” Onwuzurike said. “Wanting to play football again. I opted out. So, not playing for so long, I think all that energy is out there, and it’s going to stay there. It doesn’t matter who it is, I’m just ready to play.”

The Washington product will likely play in the first half, making his Lions debut. He’s raring to go, saying so during his meeting with the media. It will be fun for fans to get a first look at the 2021 second- round pick.

Jeff Okudah, DB

Pundits and fans alike are keeping a close eye on Okudah, who is looking to rebound from a disappointing rookie campaign.

Okudah may be limited, as Campbell seems to have moved on from the thought of playing his starters for long periods of time. Yet, he’ll be out there at least for a bit.

With the second-year corner, it’s all about development. Whether it’s on the outside or in the slot, the former Ohio State Buckeyes defensive back has to show he was worthy of a top pick. Also, look for him to show that he’s fully healthy after undergoing offseason surgery.

