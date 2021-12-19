Lions Draft Update: Detroit Falls Out of No. 1 Spot

Detroit Lions fall out of No. 1 draft spot in 2022 NFL Draft after win over Arizona Cardinals in Week 15.

With a 30-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Detroit Lions have surrendered the top overall pick.

This is not final, as there are three more games remaining in the 2021 season. However, for the time being, the Lions are not in a league of their own when it comes to the chances of having the first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After losing its first 10 games, Detroit has won two of its last three games. Its first win was a heart-stopping 29-27 win over the Minnesota Vikings. After a loss to Denver on Dec. 12, the Lions rebounded with Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

Holding a 2-11-1 record, the Lions would pick second in the NFL Draft, if the season ended Sunday, according to Tankathon.com. The Jacksonville Jaguars, which sit at 2-12 after Sunday’s loss to Houston, would pick first. The Texans earned their third win, and would pick third overall.

The Lions will have two first-round picks, the second having been acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade. If the season ended today, that pick would be No. 24 overall.

The Jaguars have lost six games in a row since winning for the second time. Their two wins have come against Miami and Buffalo.

There are two players believed to be in the running for the top choice in the 2022 NFL Draft: Defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon).

Here are the remaining schedules for each of the three teams in the running for the top pick.

Detroit

Dec. 26 – At Atlanta (1 p.m.)

Jan. 2 – At Seattle (4:25 p.m.)

Jan. 9 – Vs. Green Bay (1 p.m.)

Jacksonville

Dec. 26 – At New York Jets (1 p.m.)

Jan. 2 – At New England (1 p.m.)

Jan. 9 – Vs. Indianapolis (1 p.m.)

Houston

Dec. 26 – Vs. Los Angeles Chargers (1 p.m.)

Jan. 2 – At San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

Jan. 9 – Vs. Tennessee (1 p.m.)