Lions Roster Projection: Derrick Barnes and Malcolm Rodriguez Could Shoot Up Depth Chart

Quarterbacks (3): Jared Goff, Tim Boyle, David Blough

Analysis: There are still questions about whether or not the Lions will keep both Boyle and Blough to back up Goff. Due to Lions general manager Brad Holmes electing to re-sign both, our guess is that both parties make it past cutdown day.

Running backs (4): D’Andre Swift, Jamaal Williams, Godwin Igwebuike, Jason Cabinda (FB)

Analysis: Swift and Williams are locked in as the top two options, but RB3 remains anyone’s best guess heading into training camp. Igwebuike has the slight edge over Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson, due to his ability to contribute on special teams.

Tight ends (3): T.J. Hockenson, James Mitchell, Brock Wright

Analysis: Mitchell, when healthy, could turn out to be a steal as a fifth-round selection. The Lions have options with the No. 3 tight end job, such as Wright, but could carry just two players at the position, if Dan Campbell feels comfortable using Cabinda at the position in a pinch.

Offensive line (8): Frank Ragnow, C, Jonah Jackson, G, Halapoulivaati Vaitai, G, Taylor Decker, T, Penei Sewell, T, Matt Nelson, T, Evan Brown, C, Tommy Kraemer, G/T

Analysis: Injuries were cruel to the Lions’ offensive line last season, so we have yet to see this unit play together. Assuming all remain healthy through the preseason, this core will be exciting, and could create a dangerous run game.

Wide receivers (6): Amon-Ra St. Brown, DJ Chark, Josh Reynolds, Quintez Cephus, Kalif Raymond, Trinity Benson *Jameson Williams begins season on PUP list

Analysis: If Williams is able to go at the start of the year, Benson could certainly be the odd man out. However, Campbell has said Williams, who is just over six months removed from a torn ACL, isn’t expected to be ready for training camp.

Junfu Han, USA TODAY NETWORK

Defense

Safeties (5): Tracy Walker III, DeShon Elliott, Kerby Joseph, Ifeatu Melifonwu, Brady Breeze

Analysis: Outside of Walker, this unit is young, and with plenty to prove. Breeze gets the roster nod over C.J. Moore, due to his versatility and performance on special teams late last season.

Cornerbacks (6): Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, Will Harris, Jerry Jacobs, Mike Hughes, A.J. Parker

Analysis: Jacobs is coming off an injury of his own, and will have to prove he’s healthy to stay off the PUP list. Meanwhile, fellow 2021 undrafted rookie A.J. Parker’s performance last season should give him enough of a boost to beat out dark-horse candidates Bobby Price and Saivion Smith.

Middle linebackers (5): Alex Anzalone, Chris Board, Derrick Barnes, Malcolm Rodriguez, Shaun Dion Hamilton

Analysis: This position is wide open heading into training camp. Right now, Anzalone has the edge based on experience. But, don’t be surprised to see players like Barnes or Rodriguez shooting up the depth chart quickly.

Outside linebackers/EDGE (6): Aidan Hutchinson, Charles Harris, Julian Okwara, Jarrad Davis, Josh Paschal, James Houston *Romeo Okwara begins season on PUP list

Analysis: With Aaron Glenn looking to install a new, attacking 4-3 scheme, this position is one to watch. Houston is the beneficiary of Romeo Okwara’s hypothetical placement on the PUP list, while Paschal has seen limited action while dealing with a nagging injury during the offseason.

Defensive tackles (4): Michael Brockers, Levi Onwuzurike, Alim McNeill, John Cominsky

Analysis: Upon being placed on waivers, Cominsky was a hot commodity that landed in Detroit based on waiver wire priority. While the first three spots are all but set, Cominsky could still end up being a steal, with John Penisini having retired.

Special teams

Kicker: Riley Patterson

Punter: Jack Fox

Long snapper: Scott Daly

Analysis: The only real intrigue here comes at the kicker position. Patterson was reliable, though limited from a distance perspective. With a season under his belt, expect the Memphis product to be reliable enough to win the job over Austin Seibert.