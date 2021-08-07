3 Keys to Success for Jamie Collins in 2021

Read more on the three keys to success for Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins in 2021.

Detroit Lions fans are hoping linebacker Jamie Collins elevates his level of play in 2021.

Collins put up 101 total tackles in 2020, which was good enough to lead the team in tackles, in his first season in Detroit.

There has never never been a question of Collins' raw physical ability. Rather, it has always been a question of how much he wants it. That was apparent while watching the film last season and also in 2017 when he played for the Cleveland Browns.

Sometimes, he has turned it on and shown why his career earnings since 2013 are slightly over $64 million. Meanwhile, sometimes, he has taken his foot off the gas pedal and shown why he has bounced around the league.

Collins is the very definition of a source of frustration. He's been good enough to make a ton of cash, but he failed to do enough to help Detroit win more than five games last season.

Now, there is a new regime which is trying to change the culture in Detroit.

There is a new signal-caller, new field-goal kicker, a whole new starting defensive line and even a new defensive philosophy, with the team going to the 3-4 (three down defensive linemen and four linebackers). However, has Collins' attitude changed?

Collins recently told reporters that he is "trying to stay focused."

He added, "I lose focus a lot. Once I dropped weight, I got the game back. Nine years is a long time. Sometimes, I feel you can get complacent, you can start settling. A fresh start is always good. It sparked a lot in me, [there] are new guys coming in. The competition level is so high. The competitive nature in me is to do the best that I can [and] try to keep up with these guys. I'm the old guy in the room now. I'm not the young guy anymore. It's fun, although it's not easy. It's definitely a task, and I'm always up for a great task."

Here are the three keys to Collins' success in 2021:

1.) Bring more energy to the field

Last season, Collins' body language looked lethargic and sluggish. Energy is contagious, whether it is positive or negative.

Collins has that 5-11 record next to his name from last season. It often felt draining watching Collins play, and it is fair to say his teammates felt his energy, too. There was nothing about his play that was inspiring.

If you do not believe me, go back and watch the Lions' season-opener against Chicago and Week 2 against Green Bay. It was embarrassing enough to earn him an "F" for an early-season grade. He was better against Arizona in Week 3, but the lack of energy was a common theme with Collins in 2020.

2.) Attack the line of scrimmage

There is a big difference between making tackles at the line of scrimmage on first-and-10 and making tackles four yards down the field and setting up second-and-6.

Collins needs to use his hands better to beat blocks, and he needs to go and get it. It puts a lot more pressure on offenses to be facing second-and-10.

Kirthmon F. Dozier, Imagn Content Services, LLC

He cannot just play footsie, and pad his stats while his team loses.

If Collins cannot regain that hunger, he will lose his spot to a younger player like Derrick Barnes sooner than later. Detroit cannot afford to play politics -- it has to play to win with whoever can get the job done.

3.) Take better angles to the ball

It is no secret that Collins lacks agility in his movements, when attempting to tackle faster and more athletic offensive skill-position players in the open field.

The only way a linebacker can compensate for physical limitations such as this is by taking better angles to secure tackles. Going into his ninth season, there is no question Collins has the necessary experience to know how to take better angles to the football.

Collins is a holdover from the last regime, which means he is on a shorter leash than the guys Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell have brought in. It is going to take a lot more than Collins has been bringing to the field for Detroit to do something that actually matters.

