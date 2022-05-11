53-Man Roster Prediction for 2022 Lions

SI All Lions takes an early look at what the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster will look like in 2022.

With the NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, the player acquisition phase of the offseason is nearly over.

The Detroit Lions have many of the players who will enter training camp with them in tow. As a result, the eventual season-opening 53-man roster will be decided from the players currently rostered.

Barring any significant additions, it’s likely that Lions head coach Dan Campbell has all the pieces in place to choose from, in his efforts to build a winning roster.

Here’s a first crack at who could be suiting up for Detroit in Week 1 of the 2022 regular season.

Quarterback (3)

Jared Goff

Tim Boyle

David Blough

It’s pretty cut-and-dry at quarterback, as management elected to not make any moves to bring in outside talent. Goff will be the starter, but the backup job may still be up for grabs.

Either way, Campbell likes what he has in the quarterbacks room, and elected to run it back with the same crew. The talent around Goff is much improved, and the offense may be better with continuity.

Running back (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Godwin Igwebuike

Jason Cabinda (FB)

Swift, Williams and Cabinda are locks, but the third running back position could be up for grabs. We're going with Igwebuike over Craig Reynolds and Jermar Jefferson in our first projection, because of Igwebuike's special teams value.

The converted safety struggled with ball control and fumbles when his name was called upon, but he did a nice job returning kicks and was serviceable in spurts out of the backfield.

Should the competition heat up, Detroit could be willing to sacrifice depth at another position to keep an extra running back around.

Wide receiver (6)

DJ Chark

Jameson Williams

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Josh Reynolds

The additions of Chark and Williams in the offseason give the Lions as much firepower as they’ve had at this position in a while. Williams may start the season on the physically unable to perform list, as he’s coming off an ACL injury. But, he says he’s going to be ready for training camp.

St. Brown was dynamite in his first campaign, and figures to be an important piece going forward.

Raymond will likely handle punt returns, and serve as a change-of-pace option. Meanwhile, Cephus and Reynolds will compete for reps opposite Chark as downfield threats.

Tight end (3)

T.J. Hockenson

Garrett Griffin

James Mitchell

Hockenson is a lock, but there are other options who could steal roster spots at tight end. The Iowa product will be one of the primary targets for Goff.

With a lack of depth at tight end, it was difficult for Detroit to create any kind of value out of the position outside of Hockenson.

Enter Griffin, a player who played under Campbell during his time as tight ends coach with the New Orleans Saints.

Mitchell is a 2022 fifth-rounder who is coming off an ACL injury. Should he not make it, look for Brock Wright, an undrafted free agent last season, to claim a spot.

Offensive line (8)

Frank Ragnow

Jonah Jackson

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Penei Sewell

Taylor Decker

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Tommy Kraemer

Having Ragnow back from injury will be pivotal, as he’s become one of the best young linemen in the league.

Jackson is emerging at guard, while the bookends of Sewell and Decker give Detroit stability.

Vaitai could be a potential cap casualty as he enters the third year of his contract, but Detroit could use his experience. Nelson, Brown and Kraemer were important pieces last season, as each starting lineman missed at least one game due to injury.

Defensive line (9)

Michael Brockers

Levi Onwuzurike

Alim McNeill

Aidan Hutchinson

Romeo Okwara

Julian Okwara

Charles Harris

Josh Paschal

James Houston

The big story is Hutchinson, who will look to help transform a defense that has been historically bad. He’ll hold down one edge, while either Okwara brother could lead the charge on the other side.

Two other rookie EDGE defenders, Paschal and Houston, make the team, as Detroit looks to get more versatile. Meanwhile, Austin Bryant could feasibly beat out Houston and steal a role on the 53-man roster.

On the interior, Detroit has a mix of veteran and young talent. Brockers is the vet, while Onwuzurike and McNeill are heading into their second years.

Linebacker (5)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Chris Board

Jarrad Davis

Malcolm Rodriguez

Anzalone returns to Detroit, after serving as the top backer last season. He figures to play the same role, as he has the most experience of anyone in the room. Davis will compete for reps in his return, after spending last season with the New York Jets.

Board will be a special teams ace that could be in the mix for reps at linebacker. The growth of Barnes, who struggled in coverage in his rookie year, will be interesting to monitor. Then, there’s Rodriguez, a talented option who should make the team.

Cornerback (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Ifeatu Melifonwu

AJ Parker

Jerry Jacobs

Mike Hughes

Oruwariye was the top player at his position -- and maybe the entire defense -- a season ago. The logical next step for him would be to become one of the best young corners in the league.

Injuries are the story of this group, as Okudah and Jacobs will be returning from significant setbacks. Okudah suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1, and should be ready for training camp. Meanwhile, Jacobs suffered a torn ACL in Week 15, and has an uncertain timetable.

How Okudah, an Ohio State product, recovers will be important, as he is a former top-three draft pick.

Melifonwu and Parker also dealt with injuries last year, and both are set to develop. Additionally, Hughes is a free-agent signing who has important experience.

Safety (5)

Tracy Walker III

Will Harris

DeShon Elliott

Kerby Joseph

C.J. Moore

With the re-signing of Walker, the Lions locked in their top safety as they try to continue growth on defense. DeShon Elliott signed in free agency, and as long as he’s healthy, figures to be the top option opposite Walker.

Harris struggled at safety, but was successful late in the year as an emergency cornerback. Also, Moore has special teams value, and Joseph figures to contribute as a rookie.

Specialists (3)

K Riley Patterson

P Jack Fox

LS Scott Daly

Patterson ended the team’s game of kicker roulette late in the season, finishing 13-for-14 on field-goal attempts. How he builds upon that will determine his fate, as both Austin Seibert and Aldrick Rosas are on the team’s roster, too, as of now.

Fox is one of the best punters in the league, and Daly outperformed Don Muhlbach last season to claim the long snapper role.