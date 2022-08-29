Lions' 53-Man Roster Projection

Interesting decisions loom for Dan Campbell and the Detroit Lions.

The second-year head coach called the looming roster trim-down “the toughest part of the job.” By Tuesday, the Lions will have to cut their roster down from its current form of 80 players to 53.

Here is a final projection of the Lions’ 53-man roster at the deadline, which is Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Quarterbacks (2)

Jared Goff

David Blough

Cuts: Tim Boyle

Sunday’s showcase of the backups didn’t go well, to put it bluntly. Behind the guidance of Boyle and Blough, the offense only produced nine points, and didn’t find the end zone until late in the game.

Boyle finished just 5-of-15 with an interception, struggling to gain any momentum behind center. At this point, the Lions may elect to scour the waiver wire for a better option than the two backup QBs they have at their disposal.

Blough was more consistent, and should be the option if Campbell elects to keep one. His mobility is a plus, as he was able to extend plays and create opportunities for his teammates.

Behind Goff, there are plenty of questions. Detroit shouldn’t feel confident about what it has, meaning the organization may have to look elsewhere.

Running backs (4)

D’Andre Swift

Jamaal Williams

Craig Reynolds

Justin Jackson

Jason Cabinda (PUP)

Cuts: Godwin Igwebuike, Jermar Jefferson

Much like the quarterback position, the starters in the backfield were set leading into training camp. Reynolds appears to have emerged as the No. 3 option after a strong camp. He was battling with Igwebuike, Jefferson and Jackson, a late addition to the roster during training camp.

Jackson was the best option Sunday, and his experience should be a bonus. Ultimately, the fourth back is a player who the team will count on in the special teams game. Jackson handled kickoffs Sunday, and could have put himself in the conversation with his play.

Igwebuike was the team’s returner last year, so don’t count him out.

Wide receivers (6)

DJ Chark

Amon-Ra St. Brown

Josh Reynolds

Kalif Raymond

Quintez Cephus

Trinity Benson

Jameson Williams (PUP)

Cuts: Maurice Alexander, Tom Kennedy, Kalil Pimpleton

This position featured the toughest cut in Tom Kennedy. The 5-foot-10 wideout had an excellent showing in three preseason games, but doesn’t figure into the Lions’ future plans with the talent restock at wide receiver.

Kennedy’s role would’ve been centered around special teams, which is an area he doesn’t excel in. Raymond, Cephus and Benson are better fits, though a case could also be made for a player like Maurice Alexander.

Cephus started strong in 2021, before suffering a season-ending injury, and this season could be a prove-it year for the now third-year pro. Raymond has excelled in camp, and there’s still likable upside with Benson.

Tight ends (4)

T.J. Hockenson

Brock Wright

Shane Zylstra

James Mitchell

Cuts: Derrick Deese Jr., Devin Funchess

Wright has established himself as the team’s No. 2 tight end, after going undrafted last year. His abilities as a run blocker have improved, which makes him an asset.

Zylstra had his moments in the preseason, and his athleticism makes him the favorite among the other contenders. Funchess had a strong performance in the preseason opener, but an injury sustained prior to the Indianapolis game hurt his stock.

Coming off an injury sustained in college, Mitchell was limited in camp. He’s a promising developmental prospect, which makes him worth keeping despite a slow preseason.

Offensive line (9)

Frank Ragnow

Halapoulivaati Vaitai

Jonah Jackson

Taylor Decker

Penei Sewell

Matt Nelson

Evan Brown

Logan Stenberg

Tommy Kraemer

Cuts: Obinna Eze, Darrin Paulo, Dan Skipper, Kevin Jarvis, Kendall Lamm

With the starting five set, the questions come after plugging in Brown as the backup center. Brown played well enough to warrant a new contract in Ragnow’s absence.

Nelson was reliable for the Lions in a pinch last season, and should be safe on the roster. However, the backup guard spot remains a question, as both Logan Stenberg and Tommy Kraemer have battled throughout camp.

As was evident last season, depth is important on the offensive line. Due to the Lions having needed so much from this group last year, the team would be wise to bring both Stenberg and Kraemer along.

Defensive line (5)

Michael Brockers

Alim McNeill

Levi Onwuzurike

Demetrius Taylor

Isaiah Buggs

Josh Paschal (PUP)

Cuts: Eric Banks, Jashon Cornell, Bruce Hector

Brockers and McNeill will be key players, despite limited preseason run. Meanwhile, Onwuzurike’s availability for the opener remains in question, as he deals with a lingering back issue. As a result, Detroit will have to go deep at this position.

Taylor has been excellent as an undrafted rookie, and Cominsky has made the Lions look fortunate, after being one of 14 teams to put a claim in for him this offseason. The last spot goes to Buggs, who profiles as a run-stuffing nose tackle.

EDGE defenders (5)

Charles Harris

Aidan Hutchinson

Julian Okwara

John Cominsky

Austin Bryant

Romeo Okwara (PUP)

Cuts: James Houston

Hutchinson and Harris give the Lions a solid pairing on the edge heading into the season, and the addition of Romeo Okwara, when healthy, will forge a prominent trio.

Bryant has been phenomenal throughout camp, notching tackles for loss in each of the last two preseason games. Additionally, Julian Okwara is another player whose availability for the season opener is in doubt.

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

Linebackers (4)

Alex Anzalone

Derrick Barnes

Malcolm Rodriguez

Chris Board

Cuts: Jarrad Davis, Anthony Pittman, Josh Woods

Detroit has allowed its linebackers to battle it out for the starting positions. It appears Anzalone is locked in at one stack backer position, but the other may still be up for grabs.

Rodriguez has received plenty of attention for his performance during camp, but has yet to show what he can do with a high volume of reps. The rookie may be a strong contender for a starting role.

Barnes and Board are also heavily in the mix. Barnes has been praised for his performance leading into his second year, and Board profiles well within the scheme.

Cornerbacks (6)

Amani Oruwariye

Jeff Okudah

Will Harris

Jerry Jacobs

Saivion Smith

A.J. Parker

Cuts: Cedric Boswell, Mark Gilbert, Chase Lucas, Bobby Price, Mike Hughes

Campbell announced Sunday that Okudah had earned the starting job at corner opposite Oruwariye. Will Harris will slide in behind the two on the depth chart, while battling for the nickel position with the other contestants.

Jacobs remains in recovery from his knee injury suffered at the end of last season, but will play a role when healthy. Campbell was confident enough in the youngster’s timetable to return to bypass putting him on the PUP list.

Safeties (5)

Tracy Walker III

DeShon Elliott

Kerby Joseph

Ifeatu Melifonwu

JuJu Hughes

Cuts: C.J. Moore

Walker and Elliott are locked in as starters, while Joseph and Melifonwu will continue to grow and learn behind them.

C.J. Moore has made his case, but expect the Lions to choose their young prospects over him for developmental purposes. Hughes has also played himself onto the roster, with good showings in camp and during preseason games.

Specialists (3)

Scott Daly (LS)

Austin Seibert (K)

Jack Fox (P)

Cuts: Riley Patterson (K)

The only mystery with this group comes at kicker, as both Seibert and Patterson have seen opportunities in training camp. Both contributed last year, but Campbell gave the edge to Seibert prior to the preseason opener.

Patterson’s consistency last season made him a contender, but Seibert’s leg strength should be the difference-maker.