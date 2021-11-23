Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Halftime Performers

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    Detroit Lions Announce Thanksgiving Game Halftime Performers

    Big Sean will perform at halftime of the Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving Day. Ne-Yo will sing the national anthem.
    The Detroit Lions announced on Tuesday morning that Big Sean will be the halftime performer at the 82nd annual Thanksgiving Day Classic on November 25 at Ford Field.

    Ne-Yo will sing the national anthem.

    Big Sean is a noted fan of the team who has vocalized his support publicly, despite the struggles of the organization. 

    "There are people who have tried to buy the team or come into ownership to help change things around, and it’s not happening. So, I do hope the Lions, I’m praying that they get it together. But I’m a diehard. I’m a Lions fan for life, so I’m riding with them either way," Big Sean explained on ESPN last year.

    Despite the annual call from certain media members for the Lions to be taken off national television that day, the tradition of watching Lions football has become synonymous with Thanksgiving preparation for most families who are supporters of the NFL.

    According to the team website, "Tickets for the Thanksgiving Day Classic are still available at www.detroitlions.com/tickets. Fans who purchase tickets for the Thanksgiving Classic through the NFL Ticketing Network and attend the game will be eligible to receive a virtual commemorative ticket in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT). Eligible fans will receive an email after the game to access their NFT in a dedicated NFL marketplace powered by Ticketmaster."

