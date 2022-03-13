Report: Detroit Lions Will Re-Sign C.J. Moore
The Detroit Lions are brining back special teams ace C.J. Moore.
According to NFL Network, Moore will sign a one-year contract that is worth up to $2.4 million and includes $800,000 in guaranteed monies.
Moore signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.
In 2021, Moore recorded 22 tackles and one interception.
He earned a PFF grade of 82.6 on special teams, which ranked 26th of 218, and also earned a 59.2 grade on defense.
When injuries besieged the Lions secondary, safety Will Harris was moved to the nickel cornerback position.
As a result, Moore was slotted in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense as the third safety.
When Tracy Walker was out of the lineup due to coronavirus, Moore earned his first career start against the Arizona Cardinals.
Recommended Lions Articles
Ranking Best Free-Agent Signings in Lions History
Read more on the seven best free-agent signings in the history of the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions' Cap Space Compared to Other NFL Teams
Here is a ranking of the cap space of all 32 NFL teams.
Roundtable: Lions' Free-Agent Wish List
The latest SI All Lions Roundtable previews the NFL free-agency period for the Detroit Lions.
Speaking with reporters late in the 2021 season, Moore explained that he has always remained confident he could contribute to the team beyond his role on special teams.
The 26-year-old has been one of the Lions’ most consistent performers on special teams for the past three seasons.
Moving forward, Moore will continue to develop in Detroit's defense working with Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, who are all returning to Detroit next season.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.