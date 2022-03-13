Skip to main content

Report: Detroit Lions Will Re-Sign C.J. Moore

Special teams ace C.J. will return to the Detroit Lions in 2022.

The Detroit Lions are brining back special teams ace C.J. Moore. 

According to NFL Network, Moore will sign a one-year contract that is worth up to $2.4 million and includes $800,000 in guaranteed monies. 

Moore signed with the Detroit Lions as an undrafted rookie free agent following the 2019 NFL Draft.

In 2021, Moore recorded 22 tackles and one interception. 

He earned a PFF grade of 82.6 on special teams, which ranked 26th of 218, and also earned a 59.2 grade on defense.

When injuries besieged the Lions secondary, safety Will Harris was moved to the nickel cornerback position. 

As a result, Moore was slotted in defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn's defense as the third safety. 

When Tracy Walker was out of the lineup due to coronavirus,  Moore earned his first career start against the Arizona Cardinals.

Speaking with reporters late in the 2021 season, Moore explained that he has always remained confident he could contribute to the team beyond his role on special teams. 

The 26-year-old has been one of the Lions’ most consistent performers on special teams for the past three seasons.

Moving forward, Moore will continue to develop in Detroit's defense working with Glenn and defensive backs coach Aubrey Pleasant, who are all returning to Detroit next season. 

