The Detroit Lions have struggled for a significant period of time with containing mobile quarterbacks.

Against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, the Lions' defensive line struggled in the first quarter to maintain containment of Jalen Hurts, an elusive, mobile quarterback.

Hurts was able to rush for 50 yards, on six carries, in the first quarter.

The third-year quarterback was able repeatedly able to find openings in Detroit's defense. As a result, drives were extended, and the team was able to withstand an early flurry from the Lions.

Detroit got on the scoreboard first, with an opening drive that featured a 48-yard scamper from D'Andre Swift.

Ben Johnson's offense was able to march down the field, via the ground, to take an early 7-0 lead, which was fueled by 77 yards on the ground.

Unfortunately, three straight Lions offensive drives ended in three-and-outs, gassing the defense.

The Eagles took advantage, and gained the lead, 14-7, midway through the second quarter.

Hurts led the team on an eight-play, 66-yard drive that was capped off by a Miles Sanders run.

Then, Goff tossed a pick-six, when James Bradberry intercepted a pass intended for Detroit tight end T.J. Hockenson.

Detroit promptly responded offensively, after the untimely interception, as Swift found his way into the end zone on a seven-yard scamper on fourth-and-1 to trim the Eagles lead to 14-7.

A Hurts deep completion to wideout A.J. Brown for 54 yards, with Will Harris in coverage, fueled a scoring drive late in the first half.

The Eagles took their 24-14 lead into halftime.

Notes

1.) Rookie Malcolm Rodriguez earned the start at linebacker.

2.) Logan Stenberg earned the start at right guard for the injured Halapoulivaati Vaitai. He earned loud jeers from the capacity crowd, after incurring back-to-back penalties with the offense in the red zone.

3.) The Eagles won the opening coin toss, and elected to defer. They will have possession offensively to start the third quarter.

4.) The Lions debuted a new introductory video for the 2022 season, doing away with Kid Rock.