Lions Claim Wide Receiver KhaDarel Hodge
The Detroit Lions newest placekicker, Austin Seibert, is familiar with the newest wideout on the roster.
According to the NFL wire, the Lions have also successfully claimed wideout KhaDarel Hodge.
Both previously spend time playing for the Cleveland Browns before Seibert landed with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hodge recorded 15 receptions for 256 yards in 25 games for Cleveland over the past two seasons.
In 2020, Hodge secured 11 catches for 180 yards in nine total games.
Back in 2018, he recorded two receptions for 17 yards with the Rams playing along with current signal-caller Jared Goff.
The Lions have seemingly searched for players this offseason that have been cast-off from their former organization, especially at the wideout position.
"As much as possible, we’re trying to stay true to what we stay true to what we said on day one, ‘The best guys are going to be here.’ That doesn’t always work that way," head coach Dan Campbell said earlier this week. "You’re going to want to keep young talent around that has not proven themselves. Coach (Bill) Parcells used to always say, ‘If you’re a high draft pick and it hadn’t shown, you have to give them two years and a training camp.’ He always believed in that philosophy."
The Lions will have to make two corresponding roster moves to clear room for the two new additions to the roster.
