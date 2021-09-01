Report: Lions Claim Kicker Austin Seibert

The Detroit Lions have found their next placekicker.

According to a report from ESPN, the Lions placed a waiver claim and secured the services of placekicker Austin Seibert.

“Well, we’re going to go for two a lot and go for it on fourth,” Dan Campbell said in a recent radio interview. "No, it’s a good question. "We’ve got our eyes on a couple guys, and we’ll see where this thing goes. Until we know exactly what we’re going to do, I’m just going to reserve that right now. We had a competition and we’re just going to wait and see how this thing plays out.”

© Sam Greene via Imagn Content Services, LLC

During the final weeks of the preseason, the Lions looked to Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez to secure the job, but both struggled with inconsistency and found themselves out of a job when the Lions cut the roster down to 53-players on Tuesday.

Seibert attended and played college football at Oklahoma and had both the placekicker and punter duties at times.

He was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL draft by the Cleveland Browns and spent the preseason in 2021 with the Cincinnati Bengals.

In his brief career, Seibert has successfully connected on 31 of 38 field goal attempts (81.6%).

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER