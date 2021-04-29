Importance of Collaboration on Lions' Draft Success

Read more on why the Detroit Lions front office has worked in a collaborative manner ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

For many teams, the NFL Draft begins as soon as the final snap of the regular season is taken.

The draft is nearly a four-month process. Teams spend countless hours evaluating players, looking at years-worth of film and ultimately deciding on which players are worth building a future around.

For the Detroit Lions, the 2021 NFL Draft is the organization’s first under new leadership.

Brad Holmes is the new general manager, and Dan Campbell holds the role of head coach. With so many prospects set to be available when the Lions pick, which is currently scheduled to be No. 7 overall, it’s quite possible that the two may not see eye-to-eye on who should be the Lions' pick.

But, collaboration is quickly becoming a key topic in the Lions’ war room -- and may be the key to helping Detroit ace the draft.

Holmes has spoken numerous times about the positive impact Campbell has made.

For two people who have never worked together before or that have been in their respective positions, the outward visual that the organization is giving is that this has been a perfect fit.

“I will say this; Dan has made me better in a lot of different areas,” Holmes said earlier this offseason. “He’s just that kind of unique individual. I will say, just from a process standpoint, highly, highly respected just his involvement of – remember I brought up a Saturday meeting where we’re just grinding all day on a Saturday and he’s got so much other stuff on his plate, where his willingness of just actually wanting to be down there in the bunker, grinding tape with the entire group and just his insight that he’s brought.”

In a media session in March, Campbell said “a true alpha knows when to back down.”

This ideal may hold true when the draft commences Thursday night. Not much is known as to what the Lions will do in the first round. However, any decision made will likely involve input from many.

The theme of collaboration is one that Holmes & Co. have stressed during the pre-draft process. It’s not always easy, especially when those in charge are in their first year.

“I would say it’s hard, because I do respect the difference of opinions, and ultimately, it’s going to be my decision (to) actually make the right choice and kind of put the right value on the player, but I would not be able to put the right value on the player without everybody’s input and everybody’s collaboration," Holmes said.

When teams don’t collaborate, things can go awry.

Former NFL head coach Jim Mora Jr. knows this as well as any. As a youngster working in the then-San Diego Chargers organization, Mora witnessed then-head coach Al Saunders and then-general manager Steve Ortmayer in complete disagreement as to who to take during the 1987 NFL Draft.

“We’re on the clock in the first round, and (Saunders) and (Ortmayer) are squabbling, fighting in front of the whole organization over who to take,” Mora told SI All Lions. “And now the owner, Alex Spanos, has to come in. He has to make a decision in front of everybody.”

Ultimately, Mora says Spanos elected to side with Ortmayer and selected Texas A&M running back Rod Bernstine. Reflecting on that moment, Mora says it shows the importance of putting egos aside for the betterment of the team.

“It created these chasms in the organization you just never heal,” Mora said. “So, it’s important that these guys are in alignment.”

Holmes seems to echo this sentiment.

“I always say the beauty of scouting is that you can have 10 people in a dark room looking at the same exact film and you get 10 different people’s opinion,” Holmes said. “I mean, that’s just the artistic beauty of scouting.”

In evaluating the state of the Lions’ organization, Mora stated he believes that Detroit is in a good spot.

“When you go through the hiring process now in the NFL, you see such a close alignment in the general manager and the head coach,” Mora said. “Oftentimes, they have a background together. They know each other, they’ve worked together. There’s a common respect.”

Although Holmes and Campbell have never worked together, Mora alluded to a way in which they could be successful in this year’s draft.

“The most important thing they can do is be in alignment on every single pick,” Mora said. “And not just alignment between the two of them, but the entire organization. If they don’t have that, it’s really hard for that player to have success, and that makes it tough for the organization to have success.”

The draft is about adding players to better the team. Sure, egos may get in the way, but the great teams are able to sort everything out and make the right picks.

Only time will tell what side of the line Detroit will fall on after this draft.

