Campbell: Jared Goff 'Needs to Step Up More Than He Has'

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, fired up as ever, took the blame for his team’s 34-11 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals during his postgame media session. He took accountability and didn’t dish blame on any one player, instead calling it a collective effort.

With that said, Campbell did acknowledge the fact that he expects more from starting quarterback Jared Goff.

Goff, who has taken every snap for the Lions through six weeks, couldn’t get the offense into the end zone in the first half for the fourth straight game. He finished the game 28-for-42 passing for 202 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

Though Campbell said he never considered benching his starter during the game, he noted a need for increased production. Campbell also said everyone will be evaluated over the next week, heading into Week 7.

“I feel like (Goff) needs to step up more than he has,” Campbell said. “And, I think he needs to help us, just like everybody else. I think he is gonna need to put a little weight on his shoulders here, and it’s time to step up and make some throws and do some things.”

Additionally, Campbell said he needs those around Goff to come through and help him out.

“He needs help,” Campbell said. “He needs help. Like I told (Goff), and he knows this, but some of that stuff, we’re getting holding calls, because he’s drifting back into the pocket 10 yards deep. That’s not fair to those guys, either, if you hang on to the ball. So, this is a collective effort now. Everything goes hand in hand. But, I want to see (Goff) step up. Because I think he can do it.”

Goff, speaking after the loss, acknowledged he can do more to help the offense.

“Yeah, I feel like I can always do more,” Goff said. “You’re never in a position where you feel like you’re complacent, and of course, we’re nowhere near that. But, I think I’ve got some experiences to rely on that I can relay to these guys, and do my best to be the best leader I can be and continue to try to the find the open guy and get him the ball and take care of the football and do my job every day.”