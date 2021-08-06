Scouting S Dean Marlowe

On April 8, the Detroit Lions signed veteran safety Dean Marlowe to a one-year deal valued at $1,127,500, including a $137.5K signing bonus, in an attempt to shore up the safety position.

While the free-agent signing period began on March 17, Marlowe's stock was not high enough to garner much attention until Detroit came calling.

Despite steadily playing in more games over the past three seasons in Buffalo (2018: two games played, 2019: nine games played and 2020: 15 games played), Marlowe has been viewed more as a reserve defender than anything else.

He played behind two very established starters in Buffalo in Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde.

Despite playing the role mostly of a reserve, Marlowe did manage to start four games in 2020, and overall on the season, he produced 22 total tackles. He also chipped in with two interceptions and one fumble recovery.

While watching Buffalo in both games against the Patriots last season, it was apparent that Marlowe was used more sparingly in the team's defensive scheme.

His most productive game of the season came in the first matchup against the Patriots, when he logged six tackles.

Detroit overlooked Marlowe's limited production and playing time, and was still intrigued enough to bring him in to compete at safety.

Anyone who watched the Lions play defense last season knows this is a position of real need. Detroit ranked almost dead last (31st) in pass coverage in 2020.

The Lions' safeties looked both tentative and hesitant in the scheme last year, and those are just two words that do not equate to winning in the National Football League.

Detroit hopes that bringing in a player like Marlowe can somehow turn its fortunes around in pass coverage, and now, Marlowe finds himself in competition for a starting position in camp.

Marlowe seems to welcome the challenge - - and the opportunity.

"It brings the best out of you. It brings out the best in everybody. We push each other each day. We know that we're not in competition with each other, we're in competition with ourselves. That's the mindset that we go into it with every day," Marlowe said.

Jamie Germano, Imagn Content Services, LLC

#31 Dean Marlowe - 6-foot-1, 205 pounds (29 years old)

Grade: C (average)

Scouting Report

Heady veteran safety with good speed and range who gets in position for run support, but he is hesitant to get involved unless he has to. Often waits for it to come to him. Very inconsistent aggression level. Can come up to play in the box or drop deep. Has tendency to come downhill in run support and ends up by the pile. However, shows he can come in and challenge hard and make a play, too - - just not that often. Tries to keep his jersey clean and stay off the ground. Occasionally takes a questionable angle. Not always a sure tackler.

In pass coverage, showed he has enough speed to drop into halves or come in quickly on a pass play to defend. Much more of a pass coverage safety than a run-thumper. Able to come on an occasional blitz, and looked really good doing it. Took on an offensive lineman, and crushed quarterback Cam Newton.

He has the necessary skill set, athletic ability and physical edge to him. He is just not nearly aggressive enough against the run consistently. A solid player who seems to know where he needs to be in both run and pass coverage.

I evaluated Marlowe back in 2019, as well, for Buffalo, and gave him a "C" grade.

There is no question that Marlowe will make his presence felt in training camp. And, if everything breaks right, there is a chance he could start, especially considering the new regime brought him in.

This is Marlowe's big chance, and he will be at his very best, especially considering he is playing on a one-year deal.

