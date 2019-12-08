Lion
Lions Fans Are Split on Keeping Stafford for Future

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
John Maakaron

Since Matthew Stafford was injured following the Raiders game, the Lions have not earned a victory. 

Four consecutive losses. But something unexpected has occurred in the month Stafford has been on the sideline. The offense has played fairly well in Stafford's absence. There have been big plays and points have been put up. 

Outside of Jeff Driskel's struggles against Washington, the offense has kept the team in most games in the four game losing streak.

It's the defense that is the culprit this season. 

As a result, the discussion about Matthew Stafford's value has intensified. 

On Sunday morning, 97.1 the Ticket's Pat Caputo expressed that the Lions should tear it all down and consider trading Stafford for multiple first round draft picks. 

This has sparked an interesting debate online. Should the Lions consider moving on from Stafford in order to bolster the roster? 

Where do you stand? Feel free to leave a comment below to show your support of Stafford or to explain why the team should consider moving on from Stafford. 

Here is a sample of the debate on Twitter that has been explored in the last month. 

