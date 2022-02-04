Skip to main content

Lions Fans React on Social Media to Matt Nagy Rumors

The idea of Matt Nagy potentially becoming the next Detroit Lions offensive coordinator did not sit well with too many fans.

Former Chicago Bears head man Matt Nagy has been on the mind of Detroit Lions' supporters this week.

Rumors that he was joining the Lions' coaching staff started to increase this week. 

After a clearly speculative piece from SI All Lions followed by Dave Wannstedt incorrectly stating on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" that Nagy was hired, fans became slightly unsettled. 

It is true that Nagy has a different philosophy than Lions head coach Dan Campbell. 

And with fans recently seeing the fallout Nagy had with the Bears, his stock was not exactly at it's highest point. 

A blogger at USA Today's LionsWire had an opportunity to check in with a Lions employee Friday morning to follow up with the online rumors. 

"Asked a Lions employee this AM at the coffee shop about the growing Matt Nagy-as-OC rumors. Got a dumbfounded glare followed by "who the f*** comes up with this BS. So there's that…," NFL writer Jeff Risdon posted. 

Recommended Lions Articles

godwin5

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing WR Chris Godwin

Read more on the pros and cons of the Detroit Lions signing wide receiver Chris Godwin this offseason.

3 hours ago
USATSI_16987576_168388382_lowres

Is Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto Lions' EDGE of Future?

Read more on whether Oklahoma EDGE defender Nik Bonitto could be a fit with the Detroit Lions.

5 hours ago
zappe5

2022 Senior Bowl: Day 3 Updates

Senior Bowl practices will resume on Thursday afternoon. Follow along with SI All Lions.

23 hours ago

The current odds on favorite to land the position of offensive coordinator in Detroit is tight ends coach Ben Johnson, who has spoken to Campbell about taking over the vacancy following Anthony Lynn being relieved of his duties. 

“Ben is certainly, he’s in this conversation,” Campbell said, via The Spun. “I’ve started the process this week. And so, I’ll have interviewed, I’m not going to give you names, but at least a couple by the time we leave Mobile.”

Here is a sample of the reaction of Lions supporters to the recent Nagy rumors. 

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

nagy5
News

Lions Fans React on Social Media to Matt Nagy Rumors

35 seconds ago
godwin5
News

Pros and Cons of Lions Signing WR Chris Godwin

3 hours ago
USATSI_16987576_168388382_lowres
News

Is Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto Lions' EDGE of Future?

5 hours ago
zappe5
News

2022 Senior Bowl: Day 3 Updates

23 hours ago
willis5
News

Are Detroit Lions Falling in Love with QB Malik Willis?

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17594462_168388382_lowres
News

Can Lions Rebuild as Fast as Cincinnati Bengals?

Feb 3, 2022
holmes5
News

Brad Holmes 'Never Scared' to Move Around in NFL Draft

Feb 3, 2022
USATSI_17155466_168388382_lowres
News

7 Players for Lions to Watch at 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl

Feb 3, 2022