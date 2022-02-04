Lions Fans React on Social Media to Matt Nagy Rumors

The idea of Matt Nagy potentially becoming the next Detroit Lions offensive coordinator did not sit well with too many fans.

Former Chicago Bears head man Matt Nagy has been on the mind of Detroit Lions' supporters this week.

Rumors that he was joining the Lions' coaching staff started to increase this week.

After a clearly speculative piece from SI All Lions followed by Dave Wannstedt incorrectly stating on "The Colin Cowherd Podcast" that Nagy was hired, fans became slightly unsettled.

It is true that Nagy has a different philosophy than Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

And with fans recently seeing the fallout Nagy had with the Bears, his stock was not exactly at it's highest point.

A blogger at USA Today's LionsWire had an opportunity to check in with a Lions employee Friday morning to follow up with the online rumors.

"Asked a Lions employee this AM at the coffee shop about the growing Matt Nagy-as-OC rumors. Got a dumbfounded glare followed by "who the f*** comes up with this BS. So there's that…," NFL writer Jeff Risdon posted.

The current odds on favorite to land the position of offensive coordinator in Detroit is tight ends coach Ben Johnson, who has spoken to Campbell about taking over the vacancy following Anthony Lynn being relieved of his duties.

“Ben is certainly, he’s in this conversation,” Campbell said, via The Spun. “I’ve started the process this week. And so, I’ll have interviewed, I’m not going to give you names, but at least a couple by the time we leave Mobile.”

Here is a sample of the reaction of Lions supporters to the recent Nagy rumors.

