Lions Flagship Radio Ponders Trading for Deshaun Watson

As the Detroit Lions continue to rebuild their organization, interesting scenarios continue to float about regarding the roster and who should be playing under center moving forward.

Last week, hosts Mike Valenti and Rico Beard of 97.1 The Ticket’s ‘The Valenti Show With Rico’ discussed the Lions shopping young stars such as Taylor Decker, T.J. Hockenson and Frank Ragnow.

Thursday, Beard pondered the idea of the organization making a move for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson with the draft picks acquired from the Los Angeles Rams in the Matthew Stafford trade.

“You have the Rams picks which are, let’s face it, somewhere between 28 (overall) to 32 for two years,” Beard said. “Two low first round draft picks. And you could get your QB. A guy who is still in his prime. A guy who could help this team immediately.”

Beard stressed approaching the idea with an open mind. The idea stemmed from a recent tweet from NFL insider Jay Glazer stating that the Texans are now taking calls on Watson and have lowered the asking price.

The changing of opinion within the Texans organization largely comes as the result of an ongoing investigation involving Watson and several sexual assault allegations. It’s not clear whether the investigation will result in a criminal or civil case.

The decision of criminal or civil case likely determines whether or not Watson plays again. Regardless, Watson will likely face some sort of a suspension once a decision is made.

Beard noted that the decision to trade for Watson hinges on his ability to play. Should he be good to go, Beard says make the move.

“This is something the Lions have never done before,” Beard said. “But you’re looking for a QB, the QB may be there and depending when you ask the Texans, the price may have even come down lower and lower. Because the Texans realize they’re not gonna get three first round picks for him.”

Right now, the Miami Dolphins are widely considered to be the front runners to land Watson. The Philadelphia Eagles have also been thought of as contenders.

Valenti weighed in as well, stating that the Lions ownership has been the reason the team hasn’t gone out and got players of Watson’s caliber in the past.

Valenti also said many of the teams have private investigators that have done research into the case and that owners must have thick skin to make a move like one the Lions would hypothetically make for Watson.

“There’s always going to be moves you have to be willing to eat dirt,” Valenti said. “The Fords have never been willing to eat dirt. It’s always been we want a collection of priests. We want choir boys, we want good little boys to play for this team.”

It’s unclear whether Watson will suit up in an NFL uniform in the future. If he’s able to, however, Valenti and Beard want him to do so in Lions colors.