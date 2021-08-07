Inside Ford Field: Lions Practice Without Top Wide Receivers

Three of the Detroit Lions top wide receivers did not practice on Saturday at Ford Field.

The Detroit Lions took to Ford Field on Saturday to practice in front of their fans.

Prior to the start of the practice, both head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes addressed the modest crowd and shared just how important it would be for the organization to have their continued support.

As the practice began, it was noticeable that Detroit's offense was without three of their most talented wideouts on the depth chart.

Wideouts Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus did not suit up and participate on Saturday.

"Tyrell, he's fine," Campbell told reporters Saturday. "We wanted to take care of him and be smart with him because he is in a good place. His groin is a little bit tight. He's had a good two weeks so we wanted to be smart."

Campbell added, "(Quintez) Cephus kind of bumped his head yesterday on the ground. So, it's just being safe with him. And B.P. (Breshad Perriman) kind of had a hip. You saw the long way he went down and landed on it. Yea, we were a little bit short. ... We kind of had alter it to take care of those guys, but yet get our work.

General observations of Lions practice held at Ford Field