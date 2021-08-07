Inside Ford Field: Lions Practice Without Top Wide Receivers
The Detroit Lions took to Ford Field on Saturday to practice in front of their fans.
Prior to the start of the practice, both head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes addressed the modest crowd and shared just how important it would be for the organization to have their continued support.
As the practice began, it was noticeable that Detroit's offense was without three of their most talented wideouts on the depth chart.
Wideouts Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman and Quintez Cephus did not suit up and participate on Saturday.
"Tyrell, he's fine," Campbell told reporters Saturday. "We wanted to take care of him and be smart with him because he is in a good place. His groin is a little bit tight. He's had a good two weeks so we wanted to be smart."
Campbell added, "(Quintez) Cephus kind of bumped his head yesterday on the ground. So, it's just being safe with him. And B.P. (Breshad Perriman) kind of had a hip. You saw the long way he went down and landed on it. Yea, we were a little bit short. ... We kind of had alter it to take care of those guys, but yet get our work.
General observations of Lions practice held at Ford Field
- Alex Brown, Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Derrick Barnes, Michael Brockers all were present but did not participate in the practice.
- Nick Williams was not present at Ford Field, as he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. John Penisini, Corn Elder, Damion Ratley, Quinton Dunbar and Tyrell Crosby also did not practice.
- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was on hand to witness the Lions practice. Just prior to the completion, he took photos and selfies with several fans as he exited Ford Field.
- The Lions completed warmups and drills prior to beginning red zone work.
- In the red zone, Goff scrambled to his left and would have been surely sacked in live game action. But since it was a practice with relaxed rules, he was open to survey the end zone to find D'Andre Swift for the touchdown. Following the drill, Swift's day was quite limited.
- The Lions kickers had themselves a day to forget, as both Randy Bullock and Matthew Wright missed a combined four straight field goals from distance. It will be something to observe as the preseason progresses how the kickers perform from distances beyond 45 yards.
- On the first play of seven-on-seven drills, cornerback Jeff Okudah had a solid pass breakup.
- Tight end T.J. Hockenson was the star of practice and recorded two touchdown grabs for the offense.
- The second team offensive line blocking was not as stellar as it needed to be and caused Tim Boyle to not look as sharp as he has been at Allen Park.
- Head coach Dan Campbell observed the second team offense from approximately 20-yards behind quarterback Tim Boyle after the first team offense scored on their first drive.
- Referees were on hand and their was a sequence in the second offensive drive of the practice where three straight penalties were called with Boyle running the offense.
- Outside linebacker Romeo Okwara was in the Lions backfield quite often and would have sacked Goff easily on multiple occasions had he been allowed.
- Offensive lineman Taylor Decker got into a semi-heated scrap with outside linebacker Robert McCray. Following the altercation -- which was less heated than the rookie battle earlier in the week -- McCray left practice to be evaluated. "That's not what we want and that will be addressed. It will," Campbell expressed when asked about the scuffle.
- Amon-Ra St. Bown joked in his post-practice media session that he actually ran the wrong route at practice but still was able to secure the reception.
- The Lions defensive backs did not give up any big gains of note, but there were not that many wideouts to challenge them on Saturday.